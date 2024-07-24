Braised Beef Barbacoa Bowl Recipe

Barbacoa is a cooking style that may have originated with the Taino people in the Caribbean but was adapted by the Spanish and subsequently spread to Mexico and the southwestern United States. While traditional barbacoa is a type of pit-cooked barbecue, not everyone has room to dig a big hole in the backyard and the permission to light a giant fire in it. As a workaround, modern recipes, such as this one from developer Julianne De Witt, make use of alternate cooking methods.

De Witt says of her barcacoa, "I love the bold flavor and smoky heat." Here, she's using it to top a rice bowl with avocados, black beans, and corn, a.k.a. the ABCs of Tex-Mex cooking. While she admits that the recipe does call for a number of different ingredients (19 in all), she assures is it's easy to put together. While you can easily scale it up for entertaining purposes, you could also scale it down for solo dining, or save the leftover barbacoa to be repurposed in other dishes.