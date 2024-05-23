The Historic Roots Of Pit-Cooked Barbecue

For many, a special kind of magic emerges when meat meets fire. It's a deep-rooted love affair that traces back through the history of cooking — and to the origins of humanity itself. Humans have been placing foods onto fire for an astounding 2 million years. The process then became more carefully arranged into an organized hearth around 400,000 years ago.

Fire-based cooking techniques evolved further with the creation of the earth oven, the earliest evidence of which traces to a site in Central Europe in 29,000 B.C. This large roasting setup — which also came with a section for boiling — showcases an early barbecue feast, with remains of mammoth, deer, and several other animals. Such an earth oven method entails the digging of a hole, inside which wood is burned into coals. Next, foodstuffs, especially meats, are wrapped in a material and placed inside, with the top covered by a hefty lid. Then, it's all slow-cooked inside the smoky chamber, until tender and flavorful.

It may all sound reminiscent of barbecue — that's because it is. This technique is analogous to pit-cooked barbecue. From its thousands-of-years-old roots, the method still exists, showcased in regional American barbecue styles like Baltimore's pit beef, barbacoa from South Texas, and Hawaii's whole-pig Kalua. It's an ancient style with many global influences, producing a deeply flavorful result with a far-reaching history.