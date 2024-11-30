How To Turn Your Chipotle Order Into A Grilled Cheese Burrito
Just when you thought grilled cheese and burritos couldn't get any better, an ingenious TikTok hack comes along that gives you the best of both worlds. Chipotle's TikTok page shows a delicious hack for a grilled cheese burrito that customers can make in the comfort of their own kitchens. Start with a trip to Chipotle, where you'll order your burrito bowl of choice. The fun part about the hack is that it works with any and all burrito bowl combinations, so you can get as creative as you like.
Once you've got the goods back home, take your burrito bowl filling and spoon it into a fresh, store-bought tortilla. You can stuff as much of the filling in there as you want, but remember that you're going to have to roll it, so we recommend a filling amount that's proportional to your tortilla rolling abilities.
Sprinkle a layer of your favorite cheese into a non-stick pan so that both the cheese and burrito melt and crisp together rather than burn. Place your burrito on top of your cheese layer, seam side down. If everything goes correctly, the layer of cheese will come together to help seal the burrito, and you'll have a delicious cheesy crust covering the outside of your new creation. Once it's cooked to your liking, you can drizzle it with your topping of choice and dig in!
A delicious spectrum of possibilities
The debate over whether Chipotle counts as fast food rages on, but what's not up for debate is Chipotle's multitude of flavors. With a choice of five meats and more than a dozen fillings — including beans, salsa, and rice — the possibilities for your grilled cheese burrito extend far and wide. While you don't have to get everything in your burrito bowl as seen in the TikTok video, there are enough options and flavor combinations to easily make this your new go-to way of enjoying Chipotle.
Now, you can also order a regular Chipotle burrito with your favorite fillings and save yourself a few steps at home doing this hack, but where's the fun in that? With a few simple ingredients and only a few minutes' time, you can make an exciting upgrade happen on your own. With a large enough burrito bowl, you can easily have enough filling for multiple days' worth of grilled cheese Chipotle burritos. While it may not be as secret as some of Chipotle's other menu items, it's customizable, easy to make at home, and adds crispy texture and cheesy flavor.