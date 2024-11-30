How To Turn Your Chipotle Order Into A Grilled Cheese Burrito

Just when you thought grilled cheese and burritos couldn't get any better, an ingenious TikTok hack comes along that gives you the best of both worlds. Chipotle's TikTok page shows a delicious hack for a grilled cheese burrito that customers can make in the comfort of their own kitchens. Start with a trip to Chipotle, where you'll order your burrito bowl of choice. The fun part about the hack is that it works with any and all burrito bowl combinations, so you can get as creative as you like.

Once you've got the goods back home, take your burrito bowl filling and spoon it into a fresh, store-bought tortilla. You can stuff as much of the filling in there as you want, but remember that you're going to have to roll it, so we recommend a filling amount that's proportional to your tortilla rolling abilities.

Sprinkle a layer of your favorite cheese into a non-stick pan so that both the cheese and burrito melt and crisp together rather than burn. Place your burrito on top of your cheese layer, seam side down. If everything goes correctly, the layer of cheese will come together to help seal the burrito, and you'll have a delicious cheesy crust covering the outside of your new creation. Once it's cooked to your liking, you can drizzle it with your topping of choice and dig in!

