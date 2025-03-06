Chipotle Adds New Chicken To Its Lineup With A Sweet And Spicy Twist

The hot honey trend is no stranger to fast food and fast casual menus — the sweet and spicy dish can be found from KFC and Shake Shack to Sweetgreen, taking taste buds on a flavor-packed ride. Now, it's Chipotle's turn to jump into the game with a new fiery addition: Chipotle Honey Chicken. Chipotle's bold new take on the trend balances the savory heat from chipotle peppers with the sweetness of pure honey for a rich, flavorful addition to any Chipotle entree. Starting today, March 6, Chipotle Rewards members will have early, exclusive access to the new menu item through the Chipotle app or online. Starting March 7, the Chipotle Honey Chicken will hit menus across North America and Europe for a limited time, while supplies last.

To make ordering as seamless as possible, customers in the U.S. and Canada can simply order the "Most Popular Chipotle Honey Chicken Bowl." The bowl is made with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and of course the Chipotle Honey Chicken.

According to a press release, Chipotle Honey Chicken is made with freshly grilled chicken, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, and marinated with seared chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey. After it was offered in test markets in Nashville, Tennessee and Sacramento, California in 2024, it quickly became a fan favorite and Chipotle's best-selling limited time offer in a market-wide test.