Here's How Chipotle Prepares Its Barbacoa Beef For Tender Results
Chipotle's barbacoa beef has long been a staple on its menu. It's a versatile, flavorful protein that tastes great both in a bowl or a classic burrito. But have you ever wondered just how the restaurant chain manages to get its barbacoa so tender? As it turns out, the process for preparing the beef at Chipotle is surprisingly long. First, the meat is cooked sous vide, which essentially means that it's immersed in a water bath inside a vacuum-sealed bag. According to Chipotle's website, the water bath is heated to a very "precise, low temperature for a looong time."
While the company has not revealed all of its secrets (though you should be aware of these Chipotle secret menu items), barbacoa is typically cooked sous vide for about 24 to 36 hours. This method locks in moisture and ensures even cooking, producing incredibly tender results that just can't be beaten. However, it is a two-part process. The meat's marinade is not added until after this first extensive step, which is really the key to achieving that bold, flavorful taste that Chipotle is known for.
Chipotle's barbacoa is a long process
After the meat is removed from the water bath, it is then covered in the restaurant's signature chipotle adobo marinade. Left overnight to soak up all the spicy, smoky flavor, it's only available to cook with the following day. Each cut of steak at Chipotle — both the traditional steak and barbacoa variations — receives this treatment, but while the steak is ready for the grill at this point, the barbacoa still has some ways to go.
The next step in Chipotle's barbacoa process is braising, which again occurs at low temperatures over a longer period of time. A range of aromatic spices are added, such as oregano, cloves, and bay leaves, which further enhances the taste of the meat. The cut of beef used for Chipotle's barbacoa mainly comes from the cow's shoulder, which contains more fat that breaks down during braising, keeping the meat moist.
Once the meat is tender, the slow-cooked barbacoa is removed from the heat and shredded by hand, resulting in a juicy finished product designed to melt in your mouth. It's then ready to be served however the customer desires, offering that signature Chipotle flavor that has kept fans coming back for years. It may be a long process, but it's well worth the effort.