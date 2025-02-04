Here's How Chipotle Prepares Its Barbacoa Beef For Tender Results

After the meat is removed from the water bath, it is then covered in the restaurant's signature chipotle adobo marinade. Left overnight to soak up all the spicy, smoky flavor, it's only available to cook with the following day. Each cut of steak at Chipotle — both the traditional steak and barbacoa variations — receives this treatment, but while the steak is ready for the grill at this point, the barbacoa still has some ways to go.

The next step in Chipotle's barbacoa process is braising, which again occurs at low temperatures over a longer period of time. A range of aromatic spices are added, such as oregano, cloves, and bay leaves, which further enhances the taste of the meat. The cut of beef used for Chipotle's barbacoa mainly comes from the cow's shoulder, which contains more fat that breaks down during braising, keeping the meat moist.

Once the meat is tender, the slow-cooked barbacoa is removed from the heat and shredded by hand, resulting in a juicy finished product designed to melt in your mouth. It's then ready to be served however the customer desires, offering that signature Chipotle flavor that has kept fans coming back for years. It may be a long process, but it's well worth the effort.

