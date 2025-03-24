The Absolute Best Cut Of Beef For Birria, According To A Pro

Chuck roasts have a lot of collagen, which breaks down into a rich liquid during cooking. This tenderizes the meat and creates a delicious broth, but the process takes time. The key is to gently simmer it for hours, which is especially important for birria. The ideal cooking method is "low and slow in its own adobo," advises Jorge Guzmán.

As for the best seasonings to use to give birria its distinct flavor, the answer depends on who you ask. "This definitely varies from family to family," says Guzmán. "For my recipe I use lots of ancho, guajillo, garlic, onions, vinegar and oregano."

When crafting birria for his Chilango restaurant, chef Guzmán and his team carry out a two-day process that involves curing the meat before adding the marinade, or adobo. "One thing we like to do with our birria at Chilango is to cure the meat overnight and then give it a light smoke over mesquite before we coat it in our adobo and braise it," he said. There are plenty of other top tips for making birria at home, but the number one thing to remember? Take it low and slow.