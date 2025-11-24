The Major Perk That Makes It Worth Ordering Chipotle In Person

Chipotle's notoriously-inconsistent portion sizes have inspired a viral onslaught of tweets and memes. One Reddit post shows an ultra-tiny Chipotle burrito with the caption, "My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined." Commenters compare the small burrito size to "an aluminum gerbil." Don't let this be you. Skip the app and order inside — one of over a dozen ordering hacks that Chipotle fans should know.

When ordering in person, you can request more of different ingredients, making certain that you have a sizable portion. This is especially important because, at Chipotle, the issue runs deeper than "I just prefer a little extra sour cream on my burrito bowl." Portion consistency seems to be an ongoing issue for the fast-casual Mexican chain. In 2015, an exposé by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Chipotle employees were trained to scoop smaller portions of certain ingredients (like steak, carnitas, and guacamole) due to their higher cost for the business; low-cost foods like rice and beans acted as filler.

More recently, another Reddit thread in r/Chipotle addresses the ongoing online-versus-in-person portion issue directly, asking, "Are employees instructed to give smaller portions to online orders? I notice that when I order online for pickup or delivery, I get significantly less food in my bowl than when I go down the assembly line to order." To avoid a half-empty bowl or a deflated tortilla, hopping on queue to request (and survey) each individual ingredient is the best strategy.