Why You Should Avoid Ordering Chipotle Guacamole To-Go
Chipotle makes it easy to assemble your favorite burritos or bowls with a variety of different proteins, toppings, and add-ons. Though delicious, some of the fast food restaurant's menu offerings simply aren't worthwhile. Tasting Table's roundup of items you should avoid ordering from Chipotle stresses the importance of skipping the guacamole, particularly in a to-go order. Depending on your location, the upcharge can cost around $3 for a mediocre avocado spread that isn't quite the complement your meal deserves.
Rather than waste your extra dollars on a disappointing takeout dip, you're much better off choosing from a number of store-bought guacamole brands or making your own at home. Comparing prices, adding guacamole to your burrito or bowl order can cost around $3, the same price for approximately 4 fluid ounces of guacamole when ordered as a side on its own. The price for a large 8-ounce side of guacamole is nearly $9. In contrast, you can buy a four-pack of two-ounce individual servings (totaling 8 ounces) of Whole Foods Market, Traditional Guacamole for around $5.
With online comments calling the avocado dip "garbage guac" and others complaining about the high prices for underripe and inedible versions, it's no wonder that this is one Chipotle menu item to avoid. Though employees are quick to point out that they have no control over the quality of the avocados they receive, it further solidifies the reason why you should opt to make your own at home.
Alternatives to Chipotle's overpriced guac
If your plan is to take your Chipotle order home, it's much more fulfilling to either grab a store-bought brand of guac or prepare a crave-worthy guacamole recipe. There are plenty of handy store-bought varieties to choose from, but it's just as easy to make your own fresh recipe to suit your personal preferences and your choice of Chipotle meal. This means you can spice up your guac, add extra seasonings, and adjust the ratios for a perfectly tailored addition to your favorite bowl, burrito, and more.
Take Chipotle's sofritas plant-based protein, for example. This meat-free filling for bowls and burritos is made with shredded tofu and cooked in a spiced sauce with smoky peppers. Pair this up with a fresh and tangy guacamole made using ripe avocados, scallions, tomatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper, and a generous squeeze of either lemon or lime juice. Throw in some chopped jalapeños or Serrano peppers to turn up the heat to complement your plant-based Chipotle meal.
If you've ordered a steak or chicken burrito to go, avoiding Chipotle's pricy guacamole in favor of a store-bought brand is essential to your enjoyment. Try a portion of Casa Sanchez Real Guacamole added to the side of your burrito. This is even better if you've picked up your favorite store-bought tortilla chips (in lieu of overspending on Chipotle's version) as another delightful go-with.