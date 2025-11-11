Why You Should Avoid Ordering Chipotle Guacamole To-Go

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chipotle makes it easy to assemble your favorite burritos or bowls with a variety of different proteins, toppings, and add-ons. Though delicious, some of the fast food restaurant's menu offerings simply aren't worthwhile. Tasting Table's roundup of items you should avoid ordering from Chipotle stresses the importance of skipping the guacamole, particularly in a to-go order. Depending on your location, the upcharge can cost around $3 for a mediocre avocado spread that isn't quite the complement your meal deserves.

Rather than waste your extra dollars on a disappointing takeout dip, you're much better off choosing from a number of store-bought guacamole brands or making your own at home. Comparing prices, adding guacamole to your burrito or bowl order can cost around $3, the same price for approximately 4 fluid ounces of guacamole when ordered as a side on its own. The price for a large 8-ounce side of guacamole is nearly $9. In contrast, you can buy a four-pack of two-ounce individual servings (totaling 8 ounces) of Whole Foods Market, Traditional Guacamole for around $5.

With online comments calling the avocado dip "garbage guac" and others complaining about the high prices for underripe and inedible versions, it's no wonder that this is one Chipotle menu item to avoid. Though employees are quick to point out that they have no control over the quality of the avocados they receive, it further solidifies the reason why you should opt to make your own at home.