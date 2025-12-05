Del Taco's Strawberry Milkshake Has A Fruity Surprise No One Saw Coming
Del Taco is a fast food restaurant chain that focuses on Mexican cuisine, like tacos and burritos, and also offers American classics like burgers and french fries. But it is its milkshakes, specifically its strawberry option, that have really gotten our attention. Del Taco offers a selection of rich and creamy, hand-blended milkshakes in different flavors, including classic vanilla, sweet chocolate, and strawberry — but not just any strawberry. Del Taco offers a real strawberry milkshake that has quite the fruity surprise.
Rather than simply flavoring its milkshake with a strawberry extract or powder, Del Taco includes actual chunks of strawberry in the beverage. As noted on its website, its real strawberry milkshake consists of its vanilla shake and real strawberry topping, which is made up of strawberries, sugar, modified corn starch, red coloring, and cellulose gum, the latter of which is a commonly-used thickener. This item may not be on the company's $2 value menu, costing about $6, depending on location, but it's still worth your purchase — and we're not the only ones who think so.
Del Taco loyalists are loving its strawberry milkshake
Del Taco may have gone bankrupt trying to take down Taco Bell, but the filing didn't take it out completely and its milkshakes continue to win over fans. In fact, one Reddit user joked that the chain's selection of shakes "ruined" all other options. "I can't get them anywhere else anymore. Del Taco's are just too good," they wrote. Meanwhile, many responders pointed specifically to the real strawberry milkshake, saying, "Strawberry is the GOAT," and "strawberry shakes were always my favorite."
In another Reddit post, a social media user who claimed to be a Del Taco employee shed some light on just how its shakes are prepared, saying that when it comes to the real strawberries, they are frozen and halved. Additionally, they said the strawberries were kept in syrup, which surely enhances the flavor even more.
Del Taco also offers Real Strawberry Lemonade, which is made with Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade and real strawberries, and Real Strawberry Sprite, which consists of Sprite and real strawberries. Beyond that, Del Taco offers a stellar secret menu, which you need a password to access.