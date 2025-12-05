Del Taco's Strawberry Milkshake Has A Fruity Surprise No One Saw Coming

Del Taco may have gone bankrupt trying to take down Taco Bell, but the filing didn't take it out completely and its milkshakes continue to win over fans. In fact, one Reddit user joked that the chain's selection of shakes "ruined" all other options. "I can't get them anywhere else anymore. Del Taco's are just too good," they wrote. Meanwhile, many responders pointed specifically to the real strawberry milkshake, saying, "Strawberry is the GOAT," and "strawberry shakes were always my favorite."

In another Reddit post, a social media user who claimed to be a Del Taco employee shed some light on just how its shakes are prepared, saying that when it comes to the real strawberries, they are frozen and halved. Additionally, they said the strawberries were kept in syrup, which surely enhances the flavor even more.

Del Taco also offers Real Strawberry Lemonade, which is made with Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade and real strawberries, and Real Strawberry Sprite, which consists of Sprite and real strawberries. Beyond that, Del Taco offers a stellar secret menu, which you need a password to access.