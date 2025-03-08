How The French Fry-Filled California Burrito Became A West Coast Staple

When outsiders think of the California culinary scene, plant-based diets, fluorescent smoothies, and over-priced salads often come to mind. However, anyone who has spent time soaking up the rays and calories in The Golden State knows that California has a rich, multicultural food scene that spans beyond the confines of veggies. Like many places with thriving immigrant enclaves, California offers a smattering of food joints that simultaneously rival the motherland and evolve authentic staples into a whole new thing.

Take the California burrito, for example. Burritos are, of course, a hallmark of Mexican cooking, but the California burrito is stuffed with a fistful of french fries — a decidedly American invention. For those of you who haven't had the pleasure of stuffing your face with the creamy, cheesy, starchy goodness, a California burrito features a toast-til-it's-flaky tortilla housing carne asada, cheese, and your choice of moisture-adding sauce: guacamole or sour cream — or if you're feeling really bold, you can order both.

The California Burrito is said to have been invented in San Diego, just a hop, skip, and a 20-minute drive away from the Mexican border. But that's where the clarity on the origin of this beautiful cultural marriage of crispy french fries and juicy carne asada ends. Many food journalists have dedicated years of their lives trying to track down the inventor of this Cal-Mex treat only to find themselves bashing their skull against dead end after dead end.