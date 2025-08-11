15 Must-Have Snacks To Try At Disneyland

It's only natural to work up an appetite after walking all across the Disneyland Resort, screaming your heart out on rides, and wandering around under the beating summer sun or pouring winter rain. It would take you quite a lot of visits to eat everything the park has to offer. And just when you think you made it through that list, Disneyland brings out some new seasonal item or iteration of something that you haven't tried before. That's to say that you can always find something new and incredible to eat at the theme park.

To help you determine the best options to nosh on, we've compiled a list of must-have snacks to try at Disneyland. We picked these items based on the flavor, appearance, and notability, using personal experience, reviews, and public opinions as our guide. You've probably heard of a lot of these because they are iconic and highly favored. Whether you're in the mood for a classic sweet treat or a savory skewer, there's a bit of everything — depending on what you're in the mood for and how hungry you are. As a note: This is solely about Disneyland Resort, not Disney California Adventure, and these are snacks and not meals. We excluded highly coveted items like the turkey leg or Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over from Café Daisy in Toon Town because they're more meal-adjacent than snack.