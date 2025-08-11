15 Must-Have Snacks To Try At Disneyland
It's only natural to work up an appetite after walking all across the Disneyland Resort, screaming your heart out on rides, and wandering around under the beating summer sun or pouring winter rain. It would take you quite a lot of visits to eat everything the park has to offer. And just when you think you made it through that list, Disneyland brings out some new seasonal item or iteration of something that you haven't tried before. That's to say that you can always find something new and incredible to eat at the theme park.
To help you determine the best options to nosh on, we've compiled a list of must-have snacks to try at Disneyland. We picked these items based on the flavor, appearance, and notability, using personal experience, reviews, and public opinions as our guide. You've probably heard of a lot of these because they are iconic and highly favored. Whether you're in the mood for a classic sweet treat or a savory skewer, there's a bit of everything — depending on what you're in the mood for and how hungry you are. As a note: This is solely about Disneyland Resort, not Disney California Adventure, and these are snacks and not meals. We excluded highly coveted items like the turkey leg or Pepperoni Pizza Flop-Over from Café Daisy in Toon Town because they're more meal-adjacent than snack.
Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar
If you're visiting Disneyland on a particularly hot day, then the Mickey-shaped ice cream bar is a must-have (although we've been known to eat ice cream on a cold day, too). We consider it one of the best chocolate items you can get at Disneyland. It's simple but well-made. You get the creamy vanilla ice cream and the chocolate-dipped exterior, which adds a nice snappy texture. The chocolate and vanilla components complement each other without one being overwhelming. They work in perfect harmony. Most adults and children will enjoy this, so it's a safe bet when you need a treat.
It's even better when you consider that these are thoroughly frozen solid, which gives you a few minutes to find a place to sit without worrying about the chocolate melting and sticking to the wrapper before you get a chance to eat it. These are available in various ice cream carts throughout the park, so you don't have to spend much time tracking one down.
Churros
Disneyland's churros are arguably one of the most popular snacks that you can get around the park. We love the classic churro with the cinnamon sugar exterior that offers a fragrant, flavorful sugary touch. The exterior is firm, a little crunchy, while the center is gooey and delicious. It's something you must have when you're visiting.
But if you want something a little more flavorful or colorful, there are often seasonal iterations throughout the park. In the past, there have been sour blue raspberry or spiced red cinnamon options (among many others) — but there are always random flavors throughout the year. This might be a good choice if you've already had the regular churro and want to try something different on your next visit. There are plenty of churro carts spread out around the park, like the ones near Haunted Mansion or Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters. Churros are perfect to grab and go as you're waiting in line for your favorite ride. Although you will need to pick up a few napkins because your fingers will be covered in sugar.
Hand-dipped corn dog
The corn dog at Stage Door Café in Frontierland is yet another perfect item to order and then head to one of the rides with a longer wait time, like Tiana's Bayou Adventure, so you can eat and stand in line. It's basically the best form of multitasking you can do at Disneyland. Corn dogs are familiar and well-loved because they mix that slightly sweet cornmeal batter exterior with the extremely savory all-beef hot dog.
It will curb your hunger, but it's still snacky enough that you won't feel stuffed, allowing you plenty of room to grab another treat down the line. We like that it is served with a bag of chips or a Cutie mandarin orange, so you can save the side for a bit later — we recommend the chips, though. If you want to mix up your standard condiment, try the spicy gochujang ketchup dipping sauce while it's available at the Little Red Wagon.
Dole Whip
The Dole Whip soft serve is an iconic Disneyland snack that you can get at the Tiki Juice Bar — one of the best places to get ice cream at Disneyland, by the way. This snack is perfect for a warm day, and it's truly a must-purchase item when visiting the park. It's fruity, satisfying, and there's usually a line for it, no matter what time of day or the month you visit. Occasionally, there are seasonal offerings (like a peach Dole Whip, which is actually available at The Tropical Hideaway, go figure). We recommend sticking with the classic if you've never had it before.
The tropical pineapple flavor is refreshing and magnificent. Since you're in Adventureland and by the Tiki Room, it feels like you took a little vacation away from your hometown. The soft serve is refreshing and holds up well in the heat. It's not too hard, not too soft. As a bonus, it's vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and cholesterol-free, making it one of the more inclusive options if you have dietary restrictions
Mickey beignets
The Mickey beignets available at the Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square are a top-tier choice when you want something sweet. They're covered in powdered sugar with a doughy, fluffy interior to make the perfect balance. It isn't as sweet as, say, an ice cream sundae dripping in caramel and chocolate sauce, but it hits that sweet tooth. It's a bit hearty with the dough component, but still light enough to leave you ready for another snack after your next ride.
If you ramble away from the basics, there are also some occasional seasonal offerings. For example, they had pineapple-flavored beignets with fruity pineapple powdered sugar. Depending on how many people are in your party, you can decide between a three- or six-pack of the fried goodies. You could even do the assorted beignets, where you get the scrumptious mix of both seasonal and traditional flavors. There are plenty of options for you and your family, which makes it all the more alluring. The beignets were considered the best Mickey-shaped Disneyland snack in one of our taste tests, if you need more reason to get them.
Tigger Tail
The Tigger Tail is another cute thing to get when you want something utterly Disney. While popcorn doesn't necessarily scream, "I got this at Disneyland!" a Tigger-decorated "tail" does. Made with candy-coated marshmallows meant to look like a tiger (aka Tigger), this marshmallow wand gives you a fun treat to enjoy as you explore the park.
While it's a joy for all ages, it's particularly attractive for the younger fans out there. It's a small snack but something captivating and memorable, especially if you take a picture of the kids eating it with a view of the backdrop of something like Sleeping Beauty's castle or the teacups. Buy this at Pooh Corner, located in Bayou Country, and eat it pretty quickly to ensure it doesn't melt in the bag.
Mickey pretzel with cheese
When at Disneyland, opt for Mickey-shaped snacks if you want the most joyful, on-theme eats. Luckily, there's no lack of these options, so you're likely to find something in every corner of the park. We've talked about Mickey ice cream and beignets, but what happens if you're in the mood for something salty? Disneyland has you covered with the Mickey-shaped pretzel. It is your classic soft-baked pretzel — doughy, with the golden crust and large pieces of salt. This combo is something you can't help but immediately devour.
These are marvelous if you're trying to take a picture of what you snack on in a day, because they are very photogenic. Pretzel carts are spread out throughout the park, allowing you to find one virtually anywhere you go, such as at Refreshment Corner or near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Although they are perfectly delicious all on their own, you may want to get them with a side of cheddar cheese sauce. There are even some seasonal offerings, like a pizza pretzel with pepperoni crumbles.
Matterhorn Macaroon
Sometimes you're in the mood for something small but a little novel at the same time. The soft, sweet, and coconutty Matterhorn Macaroon hits both of those points, but they are delicious to boot. It will not fill you up whatsoever, especially if you're genuinely hungry, but it makes an impeccable snack for Disneyland. Rather than the standard macaroon lumped shape, this one is cool and unique with its mountain-like appearance to match the Matterhorn ride — even though you purchase it at Jolly Holiday Bakery Café on Main Street.
You might occasionally find limited menu items (like the Celebration Matterhorn Macaroons with sprinkles for Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration festivities) if you want something other than the white confection. Bonus points if you take a picture of your snack with the Matterhorn in the background.
Raspberry Rose Mickey Macaron
If you want a cookie in the form of a macaron (not to be confused with a macaroon), then you can head to the same place, Jolly Holiday Bakery Café. The eatery hosts yet another must-have confection: the incredible Raspberry Rose Mickey Macaron. It's shaped like our favorite mouse and is a beautiful reddish-pink color.
It is fruity thanks to the fresh whole raspberry and raspberry rose almond inside. The cookie has that classic light crunch as you bite into it, followed by the soft, rich interior; it isn't too heavy, but it's still satisfying — larger than your standard macaron, so you could share with someone if you're feeling generous. It has a refreshing element thanks to the fresh berries, so it is a top option when you want something not as heavy as other snacks (we're looking at you, corn dog and pretzel). It also scratches that Mickey-shaped itch, if that's something you're looking for.
Garlic Cheesy Pretzel Bread
For those out there who like pretzels but want something slightly different and in an alternative format, the Garlic Cheesy Pretzel Bread is an ideal option when you're at the park. It has that pretzel-y flavor, but it's much thicker, more like a pretzel roll. It's then filled with a cheese and garlic combo. This element gives added flavor and texture when you want something beyond your average pretzel.
We also love this option because it's considerably heartier than some of the smaller snacks on this list, like the Tigger Tail. You'll feel satiated enough to go on a few more rides before grabbing your next snack or a meal at your favorite eatery. This is available at Maurice's Treats or Edelweiss Snacks, so you might be able to plan your snack around the area you're closer to. Our tip is to eat this right away to ensure the cheese is at its meltiest.
Candy apple
Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen is the "it" spot to get all your sweet treats at Disneyland. Unlike most other places at the park, you can't view the menu online. You just have to go inside to see what's available. When we visited, we were in awe of all the options — anyone with a sweet tooth will find at least a couple of options they can't leave without, and the candy and caramel apples are no exception. These coated fruits are not just for Halloween and autumn. It is a staple to get at Disneyland. Some people even say that they get them every time they visit!
The candy apple is a great option to bring home once you're leaving Main Street, but there's nothing wrong with eating it when you're strolling around the park. It's large (no tiny, measly, sad-sized apple here), crunchy, and then simultaneously juicy once you hit the center of the apple. There are different flavors and options, some of which are intricately decorated, allowing you to pick one that you like most. Pooh Corner also offers some caramel apple options, although not as many.
Nuttles
While you're at the Candy Palace to get your candy apple, you can't leave without getting a pack of Nuttles. Although the problem is that it isn't sold every day, so you have to be hopeful that they will be available during your visit. Availability is limited and can change. What are Nuttles, exactly? They are chocolate turtles, but in a round shape, made with a mixture of milk chocolate, caramel, and chopped pecans. It's got that creaminess and buttery note from the chocolate and caramel, respectively, and then the nutty crunch of the pecans ties it altogether.
This is one of the pricier items from this list, but you get a hefty amount. This makes a great souvenir or a gift to give a loved one when you go back home, because it is safely tucked away and packaged. It travels pretty well as long as you don't let it get smashed, and it is easily one of the best snacks that you can get at Disneyland.
Pickle
The pickles are another thing that you can find all throughout the park. They're pretty large and make a salty snack for anyone who wants them. We visited with coworkers one time, and that was all one of them wanted, so they are highly beloved and coveted by Disney fans due to their brininess and crunchiness. People have even referred to it as life-changing, so it's worth standing in line for.
Pickles are available at random stands and stores, such as Tropical Imports in Adventureland (along with other small eats like whole fruits, pineapple spears, or mini cheese packs). It helps to type it into the app to find a location, or you could ask a cast member to point you in the right direction. Should you prefer a sprinkle of heat, snag a spicy pickle from Bengal Barbecue (also in Adventureland).
Popcorn in a souvenir bucket
When you're craving something more collectible, you might want to get the popcorn in a souvenir bucket. This allows you to take home a fun memory from your Disneyland excursion. There are various popcorn buckets to pick from across the park, and some are even more highly coveted, limited release, or collectible than others.
You will notice many popcorn carts, so it may help to simply look at the map to find the one that's closest to you if you're after can convenient snack. Some spots include carts near Chip 'n' Dale's GADGETcoaster, Fantasyland Theatre, Mark Twain Riverboat, and others. However, you do not have to get the bucket if you don't want to. It is cheaper just to get the popcorn, so this is up to you if you want the collectible to reuse at home.
Banyan Beef Skewer
A lot of the snacks on here have been sweets or some sort of carbohydrate, but if you need something more protein-forward, then you can't go wrong with the Banyan Beef Skewer. With this, you get three little chunks of meat. You could also get a soy sauce pack or hot sauce from the pickup area if you want to give it more flavor and dimension. This skewer is enough to curb your appetite, but it won't fill you up. A lot of people like to pair this with other items from Bengal Barbecue (such as the veggie skewer), but since we're solely talking about snacks, we think this is a great option. If you're feeling particularly peckish, get two skewers. The two are still small enough that you won't feel stuffed.
Methodology
We determined this list mainly from our personal experience, having visited the park more times than we can count. We've tried a lot of food, snacks, and drinks, so we feel confident in these specific snack choices. We also consulted plenty of public reviews and opinions to gather the most coveted, top snacks that you have to get at Disney. These snacks apply whether it's your first time or whether you're a frequent annual pass visitor. These are the best because they are tasty, cool to look at, nostalgic, and memorable. Although there are many great restaurants at Disneyland, we didn't include any drinks or bigger items, like sandwiches, as that's more of a "meal" than a snack.