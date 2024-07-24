12 Absolute Best Places To Find Ice Cream At Disneyland From An LA Local

A perfect day at Disneyland can mean a lot of things. Enjoying a day of good weather, shorter wait times for the best rides, or seeing the fireworks light up the sky beyond the castle are just some ideas that come to mind. However, as important as these components are for a Disneyland day, there's one more to consider. Dessert is easy to find in the park, and some would say a requirement to having a successful trip to Disney. Especially on a warm day, the best dessert you can go with is ice cream.

There are endless spots to find this frozen treat, so I wanted to be sure to highlight the greatest locations. Living in Los Angeles, I make visits to Disneyland often and am here to share the best of the best ice cream spots, in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but also in the Disney resorts and Downtown Disney areas as well. In putting together this list, I had to use a loose definition of ice cream so as to include most popular treats like Dole Whip and some frozen yogurts that beg to be considered. As well as my own experience in tasting many of these items, I turned to consumer reviews to get a general feel for the public opinion about these shops.