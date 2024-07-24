12 Absolute Best Places To Find Ice Cream At Disneyland From An LA Local
A perfect day at Disneyland can mean a lot of things. Enjoying a day of good weather, shorter wait times for the best rides, or seeing the fireworks light up the sky beyond the castle are just some ideas that come to mind. However, as important as these components are for a Disneyland day, there's one more to consider. Dessert is easy to find in the park, and some would say a requirement to having a successful trip to Disney. Especially on a warm day, the best dessert you can go with is ice cream.
There are endless spots to find this frozen treat, so I wanted to be sure to highlight the greatest locations. Living in Los Angeles, I make visits to Disneyland often and am here to share the best of the best ice cream spots, in both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but also in the Disney resorts and Downtown Disney areas as well. In putting together this list, I had to use a loose definition of ice cream so as to include most popular treats like Dole Whip and some frozen yogurts that beg to be considered. As well as my own experience in tasting many of these items, I turned to consumer reviews to get a general feel for the public opinion about these shops.
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
When one thinks of childhood memories at Disneyland, there's a good chance at least one took place at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. Located on the iconic Main Street, Gibson Girl is the classic spot to stop for ice cream, whether you are treating ice cream as breakfast as you first walk into the park or want a sweet treat while waiting for the fireworks show at night. Ice cream is the specialty of this traditional location, and the options are endless. Want a classic scoop of cookies and cream ice cream? You've come to the right place. More in the mood for an ice cream cone that looks like a monster ("Eye Scream Cone")? This is the ice cream parlor for you.
Gibson Girl also features a variety of sundaes, an ice cream sandwich, the classic Mickey ice cream bar, and even plant-based vanilla ice cream for those who are vegan or not eating dairy. Also, when ordering, don't sleep on the toppings. You can add Snickers bar pieces to your dessert, or even cinnamon-flavored or flaked corn cereal toppings.
It's rare to walk into Gibson Girl and not see a line to order, but the staff work quickly, so the wait time should not be too long. Also, the parlor is connected to the bakery, so you can walk around if you're waiting and have kids who are on the move. It really is the most magical place on Earth.
Disneyland Park
Carnation Café
Gibson Girl isn't the only spot to check out while walking along Main Street. While Carnation Café is a restaurant and not an on-the-go ice cream shop like Gibson Girl, this dining locale has to be featured for two dessert highlights. The restaurant is known for its American comfort food. As an option at lunch or dinner, customers can purchase the peach pie à la mode, which is warm peach pie served with vanilla ice cream on top. It's an American favorite for a reason and has to be recommended as a stop. For those looking for plant-based options, try the brownie à la mode, which features a warm chocolate brownie, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry.
Because this is a restaurant, it is recommended that you make a reservation so you know you have a guaranteed time. If there are no reservations available, no worries as you can see the estimated wait time on the Disneyland App and even join the walk-up list from the app to make the process as convenient as possible.
The restaurant makes you feel transported in time, whether you sit under the famous pink and white striped umbrellas outside, or experience in the Victorian themed styling inside, it is a perfect place to take a break and relax during a busy Disney day.
Disneyland Park
The Golden Horseshoe
Another restaurant from an earlier time, The Golden Horseshoe, is the next ice cream spot on the list. As soon as customers walk through the doors, they feel ready to put on their cowboy boots in this old western dining experience. This is a quick service location, so it's a great location for those on-the-go. There is seating, and guests may even catch a show if they do decide to stay to dine in.
Now, time to talk dessert. The Golden Horseshoe calls its dessert menu, "The Grand Finale," and with these impressive sweet treats, that feels right. Try the Chocolate-Chunk Cookie Sundae, with vanilla ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce, and brown butter. If you're feeling those classic vibes, maybe the ice cream float is the way to go. Select from root beer, Coca-Cola or Coca-Cola Cherry.
While we're here for the ice cream, it's worth mentioning that The Golden Horseshoe has been around since the beginning of Disneyland. Walt Disney would dine there and even helped select some decor that is in the building. This is a great place to go for the ice cream and stay for the Disney history.
Disneyland Park
Tiki Juice Bar
Controversial opinion: This next dessert isn't technically ice cream, but it still deserves a spot on this list. One of the few locations to purchase Dole Whip at Disneyland, Tiki Juice Bar is a stand that could be easily missed as one walks through park, but that would be a mistake. Dole Whip is a frozen soft-serve treat that is well known and loved at Disneyland. Bringing refreshing pineapple flavor, this dessert is dairy free, but you wouldn't know it based on its a perfect soft-serve texture. The menu features two items, including the traditional Dole Whip and a Dole Whip Float that has pineapple juice.
The stand only allows mobile ordering, so be sure to download the Disneyland app and place an order before arriving. While the wait usually is not too long, use that time to enjoy the Enchanted Tiki Room show or walk around Adventureland and savor the anticipation waiting for that Dole Whip. Trust us, the wait is worth it.
Disneyland Park
Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream
Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream is a magical place. Located on Buena Vista Street, on the main street when you first enter Disney California Adventure Park, the ice cream choices are incredible. This shop may need to be a stop on your way into the park and leaving as well. From ice cream by the scoop to hand-dipped ice cream bars, there is something for everyone at Clarabelle's. The sundae selection ranges from strawberry to chocolate chip, and the Oswald Sundae, which is made of vanilla and chocolate ice cream with chocolate-dipped frozen bananas on top, is a must-try treat.
Even if you've been before, Clarabelle's has seasonal offerings that change, so be sure to take a look at the menu and order the new desserts. Also, for those 21+, Clarabelle's offers alcohol-based ice cream as well. Try the Peaches and Cream Hard Float, which is made with peaches and cream beer and vanilla ice cream. There is also a classic Hard Float, with vanilla ice cream and your choice of alcoholic beverage. Truly this spot has options for everyone.
Disney California Adventure Park
Carthay Circle Lounge
Also located on Buena Vista Street, Carthay Circle Lounge is a vibe. Giving the old Hollywood feels, this is a perfect place to take a break during your day and enjoy the ambience and good food. There are tables both inside and outside. The inside gives more of that 1920s Hollywood energy, while outside is just a bit more casual and great for people watching. While the ice cream options are limited at Carthay Circle Lounge, with one dessert on the main menu and one on the kids menu, they are worth it. The chocolate ice cream sundae features candied almonds, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate sauce, so it is basically perfection. For kids, the Hazelnut Crunch Mickey Ice Cream Pop is on the menu.
It is recommended that guests make a reservation for the lounge, but there is a walk-up list as well. Also, the Carthay Circle Lounge is different from the Carthay Circle Restaurant. While the lounge has a few entree dishes and appetizers, the Carthay Circle Restaurant upstairs has prix-fixe pricing.
Disney California Adventure Park
Flo's V-8 Café
Rev up your engines and head to Cars Land for this next ice cream pick. Flo's V-8 Café is a diner that makes you feel like you've just walked into the Cars film. It's a great location any time of day, but it's extra fun at night with the neon lighting that brightens up the whole place. This is a great spot for a break because there is so much seating, and it's all themed. Sit in the mechanical clinic section or chill outside and watch the cars race by on the Radiator Springs Racers ride.
Okay, now onto the food. For lunch and dinner, you'll find burgers and fried chicken to fill your stomach, but be sure to leave room for dessert. Flo's V-8 Café is known for its shakes. Choose from vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors. You'll also find some "road gravel" sweets added as the perfect topping. Go big and order your shake in a Cars Land souvenir shake glass to always remember the trip.
Disney California Adventure Park
Cozy Cone Café
Let's stay in Cars Land just a bit longer. Cozy Cone Café is the next pit stop for delicious ice cream. After heading to Flo's, come grab some snacks or drinks in addition to the desserts, as the queso and bacon mac 'n' cheese are worth it. Okay, but that is not why we're here today.
While the dessert offerings are simple, the vanilla and chocolate soft-serve is amazing and the perfect refresher on a hot day. Served in a cone or cup, you can also go for the gold and pick for the chocolate vanilla swirl. Not feeling soft-serve today? The root beer floats on the menu are a great option. There is also a souvenir glass available at this location if you want to collect all the Cars Land merchandise. So what are you waiting for? Head to Cars Land and grab all the ice cream treats you can find.
Disney California Adventure Park
Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
There may be a question if this sweet treat counts as ice cream as well, but hear me out. It's delicious and is ice cream adjacent, so I had to include on this list. Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats is located on the Pixar Pier and is a great place to visit after riding the Incredicoaster or Toy Story Mania. Especially on a hot day, you'll be ready for this frosted treat stand. Bringing unique flavors together, you can choose from lemon soft-serve topped with white chocolate, or for more of a kick, you can select the mango soft-serve with chamoy and chile-lime seasoning. Oh, and if that didn't already sound amazing enough, it is topped with diced mango.
The soft-serve is dairy free, so customers can order without some of the toppings if they want the order to be plant-based. Also, the chili-lime mango soft-serve can be served as a margarita with tequila. This is a true stand, so there are no dine-in options, but the pier has a lot of benches and seating areas, so you'll be able to find a resting spot for a break before running to the next ride.
Disney California Adventure Park
Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop
Guests at Disney may be surprised to see Ghirardelli located as a store front at Disney California Adventure, as it's most common to see the name and bags of chocolate in grocery stores across the country. Originally founded in the 1800s in San Francisco, Ghirardelli fits perfectly in the California-focused park at Disneyland, offering not just delicious chocolate, but incredible ice cream as well. There are amazing milkshakes, but the stars of the show at Ghirardelli are the sundaes.
From the Strawberry Passion hot fudge sundae to the Cookie Crumble sundae, which has vanilla and cookies 'n cream ice cream, handmade hot fudge, cookie crumbles, and mini milk chocolate caramels, there's no wrong order at this shop. However, there is an extra right order. Go for the Golden Gate banana split. This dessert has vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate ice cream, topped with crushed pineapple, strawberries and handmade hot fudge. This is all served with a banana, whipped cream, diced almonds, and a cherry.
Disney California Adventure Park
Goofy's Kitchen
Goofy's Kitchen is a party and all are invited. Open for breakfast and dinner, the restaurant offers a buffet style menu. Located at the Disneyland Hotel, guests can dine at this restaurant even if they don't have tickets to the parks, as the hotel is just outside the parks. The buffet gives all the food and drink options, and did I mention there's a dessert station and soft-serve yogurt area as well?
We're including this soft-serve on the menu as you can pick your own toppings and always go back for more. Because Disney days are a vacation, it feels important to highlight that the soft-serve is not just available for dinner but breakfast as well. Come for the dessert and stay for the fun energy. Goofy's Kitchen is a character dining experience. Meet Goofy and his pals while enjoying great food and dessert. It's a dining moment for the whole family.
Disneyland Hotel
Salt & Straw
Similar to the Disney resorts, locations in Downtown Disney can be visited without park tickets. Many people will walk around Downtown Disney and enjoy the dining and shopping, making it a whole experience. There's a good chance Salt & Straw will have a line, which is already a good sign of how delicious this ice cream is. Salt & Straw is known for its unique flavors, like honey lavender with Arbequina olive oil and pear, or blue cheese. These combinations may be unexpected, but the flavors work so well together. You also can't forget about the strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper. A wild grouping that works so well.
In addition to the evergreen flavors, Salt & Straw has monthly special options as well, so be sure to keep an eye on the menu and stop by to try the new varieties. Also, for those who are dairy-free and gluten-free, there are separate menus that highlight what ice cream choices are available.
Downtown Disney
Black Tap
There's a good chance you know what the Black Tap ice cream looks like even if you haven't visited. This is because the milkshakes are so extravagant that it's common to see photo posts of this treat all over social media. You might have seen the these "crazyshakes," which live up to their name by providing massive portions to any customer who is brave (or hungry) enough to order one.
Here, you can have your cake and eat it too. I should mention, that cake is on top of a milkshake, literally. The Cakeshake is made of cake batter shake, all the sprinkles, whipped cream, and oh, a slice of funfetti cake on top. Try the Bam Bam Shake, which is made from fruity pebbles for the shake, and includes a Rice Krispies treat, strawberry Pop-Tarts, Laffy Taffy, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.
At this Downtown Disney location, there's even a special edition shake that features Mickey Mouse. This sweet treat includes Mickey Mouse sprinkles topped with a Mickey Mouse shaped crisped treat. In addition to the cones that floweth over, Black Tap offers classic milkshakes, with flavors of vanilla, Nutella, coffee, brownie batter, and more. Be prepared; there's a good chance the shop has a line when at its Downtown Disney location. For a delicious dessert that looks good on your grid, it's worth the hype.
Downtown Disney
Methodology
Living in Los Angeles, I visit Disneyland often and have stopped to try ice cream at the above locations throughout the years. I also looked at reviews to ensure these were favorite locations for other Disney guests and the best of the best options available. Reviewing these ice cream locations, I focused on taste of the dessert, followed by selecting ideal locations, and highlighting places that have great ambience as well. I also wanted to show variety and highlight dairy-free options. Looking at locations, I wanted to feature spots not just in the parks, but also available at the resorts and Downtown Disney.