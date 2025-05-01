Disneyland Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary With 3 Nostalgic Snacks

From the best places to find ice cream to the many carts serving its iconic turkey legs, you're never short on snacks when you're visiting Disneyland. But, beginning on May 16, 2025, your snacking choices are about to get even more abundant. With the release of Disney Eats' Foodie Guide to the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, you're going to find more than 70 new food items on the menu — including three modern spins on some of its most nostalgic treats that are perfect for quick snacking.

If you're looking to indulge in a bit of that nostalgia, one of those treats is the new Mickey Hat Cookie from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe and Market House. Reminiscent of the classic 1955 Mickey Mouse Club ears, the cookie is made in the shape of the original Mouseketeer ear hat and dipped in chocolate. Featuring the Mickey Mouse Club logo that debuted in 1955 made from edible chocolate, the Mickey Hat Cookie is the perfect sweet treat to snag between rides.

For even more nostalgia, another option is the W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato from Troubadour Tavern, which is topped with beef and bean chili, cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and, to round it all out, cornbread. For something lighter, on the other hand, you might partake in the Hook's Galley Tuna Melt from Red Rose Taverne. Assumably inspired by the Captain Hook's Galley restaurant that used to operate inside of a pirate ship in Fantasyland, it is made with fresh tuna salad, topped with Muenster cheese and herb-marinated tomatoes, and comes served with house chips.