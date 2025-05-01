Disneyland Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary With 3 Nostalgic Snacks
From the best places to find ice cream to the many carts serving its iconic turkey legs, you're never short on snacks when you're visiting Disneyland. But, beginning on May 16, 2025, your snacking choices are about to get even more abundant. With the release of Disney Eats' Foodie Guide to the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, you're going to find more than 70 new food items on the menu — including three modern spins on some of its most nostalgic treats that are perfect for quick snacking.
If you're looking to indulge in a bit of that nostalgia, one of those treats is the new Mickey Hat Cookie from Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe and Market House. Reminiscent of the classic 1955 Mickey Mouse Club ears, the cookie is made in the shape of the original Mouseketeer ear hat and dipped in chocolate. Featuring the Mickey Mouse Club logo that debuted in 1955 made from edible chocolate, the Mickey Hat Cookie is the perfect sweet treat to snag between rides.
For even more nostalgia, another option is the W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato from Troubadour Tavern, which is topped with beef and bean chili, cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and, to round it all out, cornbread. For something lighter, on the other hand, you might partake in the Hook's Galley Tuna Melt from Red Rose Taverne. Assumably inspired by the Captain Hook's Galley restaurant that used to operate inside of a pirate ship in Fantasyland, it is made with fresh tuna salad, topped with Muenster cheese and herb-marinated tomatoes, and comes served with house chips.
Other Disneyland Resort 70th celebration menu stand outs
With over 70 new items coming to the Disneyland Resort 70th celebration menu, your snacking options won't stop short there. Once you get your fix of nostalgia with a Mickey Hat Cookie from Holly Holiday Bakery, a W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato from Troubadour Tavern, or a Hook's Galley Tuna Melt from Red Rose Taverne, you can move on to some of the other menu stand outs. And, if you're heading to Troubadour Tavern for a baked potato, you may as well also grab a drink, with the new Tiramisu Cold Brew being a great option if you're an adult in need of caffeine.
The dark chocolate cold brew is topped with a tiramisu-inspired, mascarpone-like cold foam and a ladyfinger cookie. However, if you're just looking for something refreshing, you might rather enjoy the new Dancing Shimmering Lights beverage, also served at Troubadour Tavern. This berry lemonade is topped with blackberry froth and colorful sugar. For more savory options, the Refreshment Corner will also be serving up a new Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese in a Bread Bowl that is sure to keep you satiated.
You can also find a new mouth-watering Fried Tamale Walking Taco from Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. After all that, you can't forget to stop at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree for dessert. There, you'll find the new Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries, served hot and topped with ice cream — a confection that's sure to be the next addition to our list of 15 Disneyland desserts that just might be better than dole whip.