The Best Mickey-Shaped Snack In Disney Parks, According To Our Taste Test

Many come to the "happiest place on earth" to experience what is colloquially known as "Disney magic," that ineffable warm-and-fuzzy feeling that recalls one's halcyon childhood days. Whether you are a fan of popping into the themed merch shops, people-watching on your favorite ride, or experiencing fireworks shows and parades beyond your wildest dreams, Disney manages to spread pixie dust throughout all its parks. One of the most enjoyable aspects of a Disney vacation is the selection of snacks, though choosing among the best snacks at Walt Disney World can be tough — even if you narrow down your selection to just those shaped like Mickey Mouse. However, according to Tasting Table's ranking of the 14 best Mickey-shaped snacks, the absolute best of the bunch are the beignets.

Traditional New Orleans-style beignets are fried pieces of dough, typically in a square shape, dusted with a hearty shake of powdered sugar, and served warm. Whether enjoyed as a breakfast or a dessert, beignets are a delightful treat made even more fun when shaped in the trademark silhouette of Disney's most famous mouse. These Mickey-shaped fried snacks are often found in the New Orleans-inspired areas of Disneyland and Walt Disney World. You can usually add a dipping sauce or drizzle to your order and sometimes even find seasonal versions, such as gingerbread or pumpkin spice flavors, at certain times of the year.