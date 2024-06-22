Are Beignets A French Breakfast Or A Dessert? We Have Your Answer.

Whether you've eaten one on the lawn in front of the Eiffel Tower itself or just watched through a screen as Tiana Rogers served them in Disney's "The Princess and the Frog," you've likely heard of a beignet. The French pastry, sometimes referred to as a French donut, is a deep-fried sweet dough, usually cut into squares and sprinkled heavily with powdered sugar. It's a slightly complicated recipe ladened with proofing and frying in hot oil, but it's a staple of both French and New Orleans culture. While each region's beignets are different in shape and texture, they both pose the same problem: Recipes aren't clear on whether they are a breakfast food or a dessert item. So, which is it?

Truthfully, beignets can be ... just about anything you want them to be. A whole breakfast, an afternoon snack, a side for lunch, a dessert after dinner, a midnight snack; the range is limitless. Think of them like a donut; sure, some people eat donuts for breakfast, but just as many eat them for a dessert or a midnight treat. With the breadth of possibilities offered, the real question then, is: What's the best way to eat a beignet?