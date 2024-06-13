15 Substitutes For Bacon On Your Next Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon has long been the go-to choice for adding a savory, crunchy element to the classic egg-and-cheese breakfast sandwich. Originally produced to preserve meat through harsh winters, bacon was meant to be eaten in moderation. Over the years it's become more popular, with many including bacon with their daily breakfast.

Yet, as dietary preferences evolve and more people seek healthier or more environmentally conscious choices, there's a growing interest in finding alternatives that can offer a similar flavor and texture. Bacon is high in saturated fat, which can raise your cholesterol and increase your risk for heart disease. Pork also has the third-highest environmental impact when compared to other meats such as chicken and beef.

For those looking to diversify their morning meals or reduce their meat consumption, there are many alternatives that not only emulate the texture and flavor profiles of bacon but also offer nutritional benefits. These swaps include plant-based tempeh, which can be marinated and crisped up with liquid smoke and smoked paprika; mushrooms, which offer a unique umami-flavor; and smoked salmon, known for its rich, briny flavor. There are many substitutes for bacon, made out of carrot, coconut, and even sweet potato!