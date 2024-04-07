Your Turkey Bacon Needs A Pop Of Pepper To Spice Up Breakfast

You might be used to slathering your pork bacon with black pepper or brown sugar to elevate its taste — whether you plan to serve it alongside breakfast or add it to a BLT sandwich for lunch. However, you might not realize the same technique works with turkey bacon, especially pepper, if you want to spice up your morning spread. Whether you're cooking up turkey bacon because you don't eat pork or because it's a healthier alternative, remember that you don't have to sacrifice taste.

Don't get us wrong, turkey bacon is delicious on its own, but the use of pepper makes it even better by adding a spicy kick. Packaged turkey bacon might have some existing seasonings, but it doesn't have nearly as many flavor and spice variations as pork bacon does. Besides, you probably already have at least a couple different varieties of pepper in your spice cabinet. Remember, a little goes a long way, so you don't have to use much, and it'll barely add any calories if you prefer turkey bacon for health reasons.