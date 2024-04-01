For The Crispiest Breakfast Turkey Bacon, Break Out The Air Fryer

Bacon is full of sweet and smoky umami, but if you don't eat pork for any reason then your go-to for breakfast burritos might be the turkey kind instead. Some will argue that turkey bacon doesn't constitute the real thing at all, but it pretty much looks like bacon and it's still delicious when cooked right. One of the biggest differences between pork and turkey bacon is the latter is far more lean and, therefore, trickier to get crispy enough to pile onto a breakfast sandwich. To cook turkey bacon to its utmost crispiness, turn to your air fryer.

If you typically cook turkey bacon on a baking sheet in the oven or in a pan on the stovetop, you're aware that it often turns out soggy or oily. On the flip side, turkey bacon will be crunchy straight out of the air fryer thanks to its ability to fry up foods without additional fats. This happens because an air fryer induces hot air quickly that crisps food like turkey bacon despite it being so lean. Even better, this method makes for easy clean up since you don't need to use a pan or baking sheet, and especially if you own silicone liners for your air fryer. These are pretty much the same reasons why you should cook pork bacon in an air fryer too.