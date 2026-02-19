9 Of The Best High-Fiber Fast Food Options
How much fiber did you consume today? If it's below the USDA's recommended 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men, you're not alone. In fact, research suggests that most Americans struggle to get enough fiber in their diets. But this is a problem, because fiber is associated with many benefits, including improved bowel health, lower cholesterol, and steady blood sugar.
So how do you get that fiber intake up? Well, actually, it's pretty simple: Eat more plants. Yep, fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, seeds, and legumes are some of the best fiber sources out there. Sorry meat-lovers, but animal protein contains zero fiber. And don't worry, if you love to indulge in fast food (like most of us do), then the good news is you can do this and increase your fiber intake at the same time. Is it sorcery? Nope, it's just choosing the menu options with more plants.
To help you out, we've found some of the best high-fiber fast food options from many people's favorite chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Panda Express. All of them have more fiber than the current dietary guidelines, which recommend roughly 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed.
Taco Bell black beans and rice
If you're heading to Taco Bell, chances are you're about to feast on something like a Mexican pizza or maybe a Crunchwrap Supreme. But don't sleep on the black beans and rice. In fact, while many people opt for refried beans at the popular Tex-Mex chain, many customers believe that Taco Bell's black beans are seriously underrated. This is mostly because of the seasoning on the beans (which some say is very similar to that used on the taco meat), but also because of the consistency. Not everyone loves the mushy texture of refried beans, after all.
But another reason to opt for Taco Bell's black beans and rice? Of course, we're going to say the fiber content. Each 160-calorie portion boasts about 5 grams of fiber, which is a pretty decent calorie-to-fiber ratio (about 31 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories). If you want to increase your fiber intake even more, you also have the option of loading them up with more plant-based ingredients like onions, guacamole, and tomatoes. For flavor, don't forget the sauce. Some Redditors say the chipotle sauce takes this humble vegetarian dish to the next level.
Chipotle pinto bean and sofritas burrito bowl
One of the best things about ordering from Chipotle is how easy it is to customize your meal. This means that whether you love burritos, quesadillas, salads, tacos, or burrito bowls, it's easy to increase the fiber content of basically any dish by adding more plants. But one of the best fiber-dense options to pick at Chipotle? Drum roll, please: It's the pinto beans.
Yup, this brown speckled bean is a fiber powerhouse, boasting around 8 grams per 130-calorie portion. For context: That's more than 61 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories. As a bonus, it's a tasty option that consistently gets rave reviews from customers (at Chipotle, people seem to generally prefer the pinto beans to the black beans, although they both have their fans).
You can then take the fiber up another notch by pairing the pinto beans with sofritas, Chipotle's plant-based protein option. It's the higher-fiber option for the main filling, but you can pair it with vegetables or meat, too, depending on your preference (just a reminder that meat won't increase the fiber in a dish). As we said before, how you choose to enjoy your fiber-rich ingredients at Chipotle is up to you. But many people love the sofritas burrito bowl, which can be easily loaded up with pinto beans and all the other ingredients you love (like salsa, guacamole, and chimichurri, for example).
Chipotle's chips and large guac
As you're tucking into a large portion of Chipotle's chips and guac, you're probably not thinking: "This is great for my fiber intake." What are you probably thinking? "Delicious." After all, many people believe that Chipotle is the best place to go for fast-food guacamole, with just the right level of salt, a good thickness, and the perfect creamy texture.
But whether you're actively thinking about it or not, the fact remains that Chipotle's chips paired with a large portion of guacamole is a pretty good way to up your fiber intake. In fact, just one portion of large guac contains around 12 grams of fiber and 460 calories, which works out at more than 26 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories. The chips themselves also do a lot of the heavy lifting, too, with around 7 grams of fiber per 540-calorie portion.
Listen, we're not saying you have to go out there and eat an entire large portion of chips and guac all by yourself. But if you did? Well, let's just say, you'd be pretty close to hitting your fiber goals for the day. Do with that what you will.
Subway's veggie patty
Be honest: When you're standing in front of the sandwich artist at Subway, scanning the glass case in front of you, how many times do your eyes drift right over the veggie patty? For many people, their go-to sub is filled with chicken and bacon, or maybe it's a meatball marinara. When we ranked Subway sandwiches, we crowned the All-American Club with oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, and bacon in first place.
But honestly, the veggie patty does have its own community of fans who love the simple plant-packed option. Some enjoy it when it's paired with Buffalo sauce, for example, while others like to load it up with pepper jack cheese, plenty of salad, and lots of sriracha. Others use it as a base for meatier options, like chicken and meatballs. Others keep it simple and enjoy having a vegetarian option that isn't trying to mimic meat, which isn't to everyone's taste.
If you want to increase your fiber intake, joining the Subway veggie patty fan club is a good idea. You might find the meat options tasty, but the truth is, they're not going to help you increase your fiber intake. The veggie patty, though, in a 6-inch sandwich, contains 12 grams of fiber per 470 calories. If you give it a try, you might find you've found a new favorite Sub, and there's always room for one of those.
Starbucks' rolled and steel-cut oatmeal
If you're stopping by Starbucks for breakfast, you have a few food choices to go alongside your morning caffeine fix. You can go for a classic sausage, cheddar, and egg sandwich, or maybe an Impossible breakfast sandwich, for example. But if you're looking for a filling choice that's also going to help you get a head start on your fiber intake before the day gets going? Don't skip the oatmeal.
Yep, Starbucks' rolled and steel-cut oatmeal is a good fiber choice, with 4 grams per 160 calories. But you can increase this even more by adding in dried fruit, nuts, and berries, all of which are also good fiber-rich choices. Want more? You can also ask for freeze-dried fruits, like the ones used in Starbucks Refreshers.
Starbucks' oatmeal isn't just loved for its nutritional benefits; people also love its flavor. In fact, some Redditors who say they don't usually enjoy oatmeal will make an exception for Starbucks' version, thanks to the hearty, chewy consistency and creamy texture.
Starbucks spicy falafel pocket
Don't fancy oatmeal for lunch? Don't worry, there's another strong fiber choice in Starbucks' arsenal: the spicy falafel pocket. This particular option hit the coffee giant's menu in January 2025, and since then, it has gained some loyal fans. Many Redditors have praised the flavor, but also note that it's a good affordable lunchtime option, too.
In terms of fiber, the spicy falafel pocket boasts around 4 grams of fiber and 230 calories, which is a pretty decent ratio. For context, that's around 17 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories, meaning that the wrap sits above the recommended intake of 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed.
The key criticism of this pocket, however, is the size. Some say it's filling enough, but others note that while they love the flavor, they wish there was more of it. Our solution? Order two. It's double the flavor and double the fiber, which is otherwise known as a win-win.
Panda Express string bean chicken
Panda Express has several chicken options, including Tasting Table's favorite, orange chicken, of course, as well as mushroom chicken and teriyaki chicken (which we ranked last, just as an aside). But if you want to up your fiber intake, look for the string bean chicken. The side dish contains 4 grams of fiber per 190 calories (of course, the string beans are doing all the heavy lifting here, as chicken isn't a source of fiber). This means that the dish packs in more than 21 grams per 1,000 calories.
But the string bean chicken is not just a decent option in terms of fiber content; many enjoy the flavor, too. In fact, several Redditors list string bean chicken as one of the dishes included in their go-to order. Some choose to pair it with classic orange chicken and fried rice, for example, while others believe it complements the honey sesame chicken and the chow mein the best. Which combination is your favorite? If you're not sure, you know what to do. It's time for a trip to Panda Express.
Panda Express Super Greens
Want to increase the fiber intake of your Panda Express order even more? Go for the Super Greens, which is basically a mix of broccoli, kale, and cabbage cooked in a simple sauce. Per 90 calories, this side dish contains 5 grams of fiber, which makes it a great source of the nutrient (that's roughly 55 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories).
But, of course, if you're going to treat yourself to Panda Express, you want your order to deliver on taste, too. Good news: Super Greens is also full of flavor, thanks to the rich, umami-packed sauce the vegetables are cooked in. Many people love the crunchy texture, too (as well as the health halo feeling the dish gives them after they've finished).
We're also big fans of the Panda Express Super Greens. In our ranking, we actually awarded it second place on our list after the orange chicken (making it our favorite side dish of the bunch). Our reviewer loved the seasoning, the flavor, and the texture, noting that the greens were just the right mix of crispy and tender.
Five Guys fries
If you want to increase your fiber intake, you need to look for the vegetable-based options on the menu; that's just a fact. But, just as a great reminder in case you'd forgotten, fries are made with one of the most popular and versatile vegetables of all: the potato.
Before you get too excited, while potatoes have many nutritional strengths, they aren't the most fiber-dense vegetable option. One medium potato with the skin on, for example, has around 2 grams of fiber. It's certainly not bad (any fiber is a win, after all), but it's not the best. So wait, if potatoes aren't a brilliant source of fiber, why are fries on this list? Well, when you eat a lot of potatoes, all of that fiber adds up. If you order regular fries at Five Guys — which is known for being extra generous with its portion sizes — you'll be getting 15 grams of fiber for 953 calories.
Many customers say Five Guys' Cajun fries are the best, which is largely due to the generous amount of seasoning that workers cover them with. But that said, the regular fries have many fans, too. Some say they like the nutty taste from the peanut oil they're cooked in.
Methodology
Choosing healthier options shouldn't be boring. All of the choices on this list prove that you can increase your fiber intake without sacrificing some of your favorite fast food chains. To find the best ones, first, we took a peek at all of the nutritional information available on fast food menus and worked out which options had the most fiber per 1,000 calories.
Then, we took to social media to find out which fiber-rich choices people actually enjoy eating. Because what's the point in spending your hard-earned cash on fast food if it's not going to taste good? According to reviews on Reddit, every option, from Taco Bell's beans and rice to Subway's veggie sandwiches to Five Guys' fries, delivers on flavor as much as it does fiber content.
Of course, not everyone is going to agree; we all have different tastes, after all. But we think that, generally, these are some of the best high-fiber fast food options out there. There's only one way to find out if you agree.