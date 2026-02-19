9 Of The Best High-Fiber Fast Food Options

How much fiber did you consume today? If it's below the USDA's recommended 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men, you're not alone. In fact, research suggests that most Americans struggle to get enough fiber in their diets. But this is a problem, because fiber is associated with many benefits, including improved bowel health, lower cholesterol, and steady blood sugar.

So how do you get that fiber intake up? Well, actually, it's pretty simple: Eat more plants. Yep, fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, seeds, and legumes are some of the best fiber sources out there. Sorry meat-lovers, but animal protein contains zero fiber. And don't worry, if you love to indulge in fast food (like most of us do), then the good news is you can do this and increase your fiber intake at the same time. Is it sorcery? Nope, it's just choosing the menu options with more plants.

To help you out, we've found some of the best high-fiber fast food options from many people's favorite chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Panda Express. All of them have more fiber than the current dietary guidelines, which recommend roughly 14 grams of fiber for every 1,000 calories consumed.