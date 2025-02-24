The Psychology Behind Why Five Guys Gives You So Many Extra Fries
If you've ever made a trip to Five Guys, you've likely noticed that your order — packed in one of the chain's signature brown paper bags — is sopping wet with peanut oil. Upon further inspection, your fries are overflowing past its original container, spilling throughout the bottom of the bag. At that moment, you might think you've hit the jackpot, and that a kind employee nearly doubled your order of fries. But believe it or not, this is entirely by design, as Five Guys employees are specifically trained to include extra fries in each order.
That's right, every serving is designed to include an extra scoop of the chain's famous fries cut from fresh potatoes, a move that helps Five Guys stand out against other fast food giants. Five Guys believes abundance is key to customer happiness, and in an interview with Food Republic, Chad Murrell, son of Five Guys founder Jerry Murrell, explained why. "I won't name names, but other restaurants just don't give a satisfying amount of fries," he said. "We always give an extra scoop. I say load 'em up and make sure they get their money's worth."
While it may seem like a generous practice, it's also a carefully-designed psychological strategy. Each gargantuan order of fries gives the customer the illusion that they've received a bargain, but in reality, the extra scoop is already included in the menu's prices. With this tactic in mind, it's no surprise to learn that the company has previously been named America's Favorite Burger Chain.
At Five Guys, more is more
Five Guys offers so much more than extra fries — its free menu perks help it stand out amidst a crowded fast food market. For one, the burger chain offers unlimited free refills on its Coca-Cola fountain sodas. Some locations even boast Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, allowing customers an expansive range of soda brands and flavors. Another perk is the 15 burger toppings available to customers free of charge. These toppings are vast, ranging from the standard lettuce, tomato, and onion, to more premium toppings like A.1. Steak Sauce, jalapeños, and green peppers. Customers can order as many of these toppings as their hearts desire, with no extra cost. Similarly, Five Guys patrons can add 12 free mix-ins to their milkshakes. Milkshakes are all a vanilla base by default, as you can order as many mix-ins as you want, like peanut butter and salted caramel. You can even order your milkshake with bacon!
Unlike Texas Roadhouse, which got rid of its peanuts following the COVID-19 pandemic, Five Guys still offers free, all-you-can-eat peanuts for all customers. The roasted peanuts are served with the shell still on, allowing customers a fun, pre-meal snack that's just as addictive as it is delicious. The peanut bins are spread throughout the dining room, and customers can serve themselves peanuts before their meal arrives. It's a small, but satisfying way for customers to get the best possible experience.
