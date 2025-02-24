The Psychology Behind Why Five Guys Gives You So Many Extra Fries

If you've ever made a trip to Five Guys, you've likely noticed that your order — packed in one of the chain's signature brown paper bags — is sopping wet with peanut oil. Upon further inspection, your fries are overflowing past its original container, spilling throughout the bottom of the bag. At that moment, you might think you've hit the jackpot, and that a kind employee nearly doubled your order of fries. But believe it or not, this is entirely by design, as Five Guys employees are specifically trained to include extra fries in each order.

That's right, every serving is designed to include an extra scoop of the chain's famous fries cut from fresh potatoes, a move that helps Five Guys stand out against other fast food giants. Five Guys believes abundance is key to customer happiness, and in an interview with Food Republic, Chad Murrell, son of Five Guys founder Jerry Murrell, explained why. "I won't name names, but other restaurants just don't give a satisfying amount of fries," he said. "We always give an extra scoop. I say load 'em up and make sure they get their money's worth."

While it may seem like a generous practice, it's also a carefully-designed psychological strategy. Each gargantuan order of fries gives the customer the illusion that they've received a bargain, but in reality, the extra scoop is already included in the menu's prices. With this tactic in mind, it's no surprise to learn that the company has previously been named America's Favorite Burger Chain.