The Only Type Of Oil Five Guys Uses For Its Iconic French Fries

Most people love Five Guys for its handmade burgers, while others appreciate it for its incredible milkshakes (Five Guys was ranked third in our best fast food milkshake rankings for a reason). However, there are some people who love Five Guys for things such as the cork board of crayon drawings and bright red wall decor, or the ritual of filling a tiny basket with peanuts while you wait for your food to be ready. But, there are many, many people who simply love Five Guys for its fries, which are fried exclusively in the oil made from the same peanuts you find in store.

As it turns out, the peanuts inside of Five Guys aren't for show. Yes, you can snack on them while you're in the restaurant, but they're put to use behind the counter, too. Both the restaurant's regular fries and Cajun-style fries are fried with the nut oil made from the peanuts. Chad Murrell, one of the founder's real-life five sons, claimed that the chain's fries get their signature "melt-in-your-mouth buttery taste" thanks to use of peanut oil, in an exclusive interview with Food Republic. Given that fries are Five Guys' passion, you can feel assured that the nearly-forty-year-old chain won't be making any changes to its recipe anytime soon. So, you don't have to worry about the chain "RFK"-ing its fries.