What It Means When Restaurants Claim To 'RFK' Their Fries

Love him or hate him, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the current United States Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) — making him a leader and key decision maker as it pertains to the country's health, or as he and President Donald Trump refer to it in their campaign, "Making America Healthy Again (MAHA)." But not everything he says is necessarily agreed upon by health professionals. In the years leading up to his confirmation, RFK Jr. was known for contributing to the spread of conspiracy theories, specifically as it pertained to vaccines distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

While that certainly contributed to a great deal of misinformation during a particularly important time of the country's health, some of his more recent stances are affecting something somewhat less serious, but debatably just as important: your French fries. Even prior to his confirmation, Kennedy Jr. was very outspoken about his opinions on the state of fast food in America — going as far as to scorn the current U.S. President's own habit of regularly consuming McDonald's and bottles of Diet Coke on a November 2024 episode of "The Joe Polish Show."

Those remarks have echoed in the last week, but instead of suggesting that Americans move away from fast food and consume a balanced diet that includes fresh, whole foods as most health professionals agree on and recommend, RFK Jr. is putting the pressure on America's fast food brands to change their recipes, starting by "RFK-ing" their fries — that is, swapping the seed oils they're usually fried in for something else.