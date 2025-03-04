Review: Sweetgreen's New Ripple French Fries Pass The Crunch Test

Sweetgreen, which originated in Washington D.C., is a popular salad chain company that has over 140 locations around the country. It was originally founded by three college students who wanted to create a fast food option that provided more nutritional value than what was currently available. The students succeeded, and Sweetgreen is now a staple fast-food brand in many major cities.

The menu features many types of salads — from options that include steak, chicken, and even fish to other options like protein bowls, kids meals, and sides like focaccia bread. The menu is always evolving, and most recently, an exciting new side has been introduced to the menu: ripple fries.

I got the opportunity to taste-test this new menu item before the big release on March 4, 2025. When speaking with the head of culinary at Sweetgreen, Chad Brauze, he shared that the purpose for this new addition to the menu was originally to incorporate potatoes into the menu more. From there, the team realized that they had the opportunity to make a version of a fast-food french fry that wasn't drenched in seed oils or fried. Instead, they created a better-for-you french fry option in the form of a ripple fry — and I was pleasantly surprised by the outcome. Along with our taste test of the ripple fries, I also got the opportunity to taste two new dipping sauces as well, so stay tuned to find out the official consensus.