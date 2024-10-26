The Fried Addition That Bulks Up Your Chicken Caesar Salad
Unless you're in Pittsburgh, french fries on a salad probably sounds fairly bizarre to you. After all, doesn't it kind of defeat the whole purpose of a salad? Well, if you eat salads solely for nutritional value, then maybe adding crispy, fried golden potatoes slathered in oil and butter isn't the healthiest choice. But if you eat salads because you genuinely salivate over the mix of fresh veggies, tangy dressing, and an explosion of flavors, then this mouthwatering texture tip is tailor-made for you.
The internet is going gaga over chefs who are taking to TikTok to show them converting their standard chopped Caesar salads into Caesar fry salads featuring traditional Caesar salad star ingredients: chicken (fried or grilled), lettuce, parmesan, and Caesar salad dressing. The recipe calls for you to chop and toss those ingredients and place them over a bed of freshly fried french fries doused in a healthy serving of salt and garlic butter.
What makes chicken Caesar fry salad so good
When it comes to eating fries, most people have their preferences of dipping sauce. You have your ketchup purists, your buttermilk ranch aficionados, and your honey mustard rule-breakers — but you rarely see someone ordering fries with a side of Caesar salad dressing. That's the beauty of this salad; the fishy, umami flavors from the anchovies in the Caesar salad dressing compliment the buttery fat from the fries. Additionally, these salads are typically served on top of a bed of fries, so unlike croutons, the fries serve as a crunch base for all of those delicious flavors to soak into.
If you're wanting to try out this recipe on your own, we recommend starting with cold oil when frying your fries and tossing them with a tablespoon of butter mixed with one diced garlic clove as soon as they're out of the oil. To make this salad ever-so-slightly healthier, swap out the chopped fried chicken with grilled chicken and use our Caesar salad lettuce spears recipe for inspiration. With the chicken, fries, and lettuce, your fork is doing some extra lifting, so chopping up the romaine spears will make it easier to get all the deliciousness in one bite.