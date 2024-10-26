The Fried Addition That Bulks Up Your Chicken Caesar Salad

When it comes to eating fries, most people have their preferences of dipping sauce. You have your ketchup purists, your buttermilk ranch aficionados, and your honey mustard rule-breakers — but you rarely see someone ordering fries with a side of Caesar salad dressing. That's the beauty of this salad; the fishy, umami flavors from the anchovies in the Caesar salad dressing compliment the buttery fat from the fries. Additionally, these salads are typically served on top of a bed of fries, so unlike croutons, the fries serve as a crunch base for all of those delicious flavors to soak into.

If you're wanting to try out this recipe on your own, we recommend starting with cold oil when frying your fries and tossing them with a tablespoon of butter mixed with one diced garlic clove as soon as they're out of the oil. To make this salad ever-so-slightly healthier, swap out the chopped fried chicken with grilled chicken and use our Caesar salad lettuce spears recipe for inspiration. With the chicken, fries, and lettuce, your fork is doing some extra lifting, so chopping up the romaine spears will make it easier to get all the deliciousness in one bite.