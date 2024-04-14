Make Homemade French Fries Even Better By Starting With Cold Oil

Are you a French fry fanatic that spends your downtime researching ways to make better fries at home? We've got a culinary trick that will make your heart skip a beat — you need to start with cold oil, instead of hot, when deep frying your patatas. While it may sound odd, this method allows your fries to slowly soften, become super crispy on the outside and absorb less grease than the traditional method.

To understand why this occurs, let's look at the science behind it. When taters are added to hot oil, they begin to lose their moisture as they cook. This lost moisture is then replaced with oil as the potatoes absorb the cooking fat they're surrounded in. However, when fries are cooked in cold oil that slowly comes to temperature, more of that moisture is retained, which means less oil is absorbed back into the body of each fry. The final result? Beautifully crisp fries that have an audibly crisp exterior and comfortingly soft middle without a greasy texture. Starting your fries in cold oil is also more convenient than using hot oil. You can simply add your chipped potatoes and oil to your Dutch oven at the same time and turn up the heat until the fat begins to bubble.