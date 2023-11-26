Cook Homemade French Fries Three Times For Crunchy Results
French fries are easily one of the most popular side dishes out there — and for good reason. When perfectly fried in oil, potatoes are transformed into the irresistible, crunchy, salty deliciousness that is the fry. But not all fries are created equally; if you end up with soggy, limp fries, you won't exactly be happy about it. Rather, a good fry needs to be the perfect amount of crispy and crunchy. And one of the best ways to make sure that your homemade fries achieve this is to triple-cook them.
Yep, the best fries are cooked not once, not twice, but thrice. The first step is boiling the potatoes, followed by two rounds of frying in hot oil. Additionally, this method requires the fries to spend some time in the fridge, between boiling and the first round of frying, which helps get rid of the moisture to ensure that the exterior will crisp up to make the perfect fry.
Despite sounding complex, the triple cooking method is pretty straightforward. Here's how you do it.
Third time's a charm
First, you'll need about four large potatoes, which you'll cut into about half-inch pieces. Next, submerge the potatoes into a bowl of cold water to prevent the potatoes from turning brown (a process called oxidizing).
For the first cook, boil the fries in a pot of salted water for five to 10 minutes, until they're nice and tender. Drain the water and remove the potatoes, then pat them dry with a paper towel. After arranging them on a sheet pan, pop them in the fridge for about an hour.
Next up, heat about two inches of oil in a large pot, bringing the temperature to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Add in a batch of fries — don't dump them all in at once — and fry for five to eight minutes or until the edges brown. Then, remove them and place them on a cooling rack. Once you've completed all the batches, bring the oil temperature up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Repeat the frying step, making sure to stick to batches, for five to seven minutes until they are very golden and crispy. Finally, pat the fries dry with a paper towel.
Voila! You now have an array of homemade fries that are as crispy and crunchy as the best fries you've had in a restaurant.