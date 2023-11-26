Cook Homemade French Fries Three Times For Crunchy Results

French fries are easily one of the most popular side dishes out there — and for good reason. When perfectly fried in oil, potatoes are transformed into the irresistible, crunchy, salty deliciousness that is the fry. But not all fries are created equally; if you end up with soggy, limp fries, you won't exactly be happy about it. Rather, a good fry needs to be the perfect amount of crispy and crunchy. And one of the best ways to make sure that your homemade fries achieve this is to triple-cook them.

Yep, the best fries are cooked not once, not twice, but thrice. The first step is boiling the potatoes, followed by two rounds of frying in hot oil. Additionally, this method requires the fries to spend some time in the fridge, between boiling and the first round of frying, which helps get rid of the moisture to ensure that the exterior will crisp up to make the perfect fry.

Despite sounding complex, the triple cooking method is pretty straightforward. Here's how you do it.