What Cut Of Steak Does Sweetgreen Use?
Carnivorous eaters can rejoice, Sweetgreen's initial trial putting steak on its menus has now expanded beyond the original two dozen locations throughout Massachusetts to appease even more customers. Now, Sweetgreen visitors have the option of adding caramelized garlic steak to their protein plates, bowls, and salads. The pieces of tender, juicy steaks are made from grass-fed and pasture-raised tri-tip sirloin cooked with slow-roasted and caramelized garlic and onions. The chef responsible for the in-house recipe is Sweetgreen's head of culinary and a Michelin-trained chef who has also spent time in the corporate kitchens of Chipotle and Burger King.
The tender steak can be served on top of a kale Caesar salad, with a bowl of quinoa and chopped romaine, or as part of a protein plate served with veggies like broccoli and sweet potatoes spooned on top of wild rice. These three steak dishes were once part of a test initiative to gauge consumer response yet ultimately earned a permanent position on menus. In addition to the three orders, customers can choose to add the seasoned protein to their own choice of plate or bowl.
This meaty option will cost you
When the steak was in the initial testing stage, Sweetgreen observed that one in five dinner orders included the hearty addition. Plates with the garlic protein come topped with what looks like steak tips, instead of a plated filet, and the morsels can be easily scooped onto orders and pierced with a fork. Copycat recipes for the garlic and onion-cooked steak have appeared on TikTok, with fans of Sweetgreen's steak attempting to develop their own flavorful bites at home. Since ordering steak dishes from Sweetgreen can take around twenty dollars out of a pocketbook, the ambitious at-home attempts can be beneficial for those customers looking to save some cash.
While at-home chefs seek to mimic the herby flavors found in the caramelized recipe, Sweetgreen has been vocal about its use of extra virgin olive and avocado oils to prepare its dishes. If you're attempting to replicate the taste of the caramelized garlic steak at home, you may want to choose your cooking oils wisely.