What Cut Of Steak Does Sweetgreen Use?

Carnivorous eaters can rejoice, Sweetgreen's initial trial putting steak on its menus has now expanded beyond the original two dozen locations throughout Massachusetts to appease even more customers. Now, Sweetgreen visitors have the option of adding caramelized garlic steak to their protein plates, bowls, and salads. The pieces of tender, juicy steaks are made from grass-fed and pasture-raised tri-tip sirloin cooked with slow-roasted and caramelized garlic and onions. The chef responsible for the in-house recipe is Sweetgreen's head of culinary and a Michelin-trained chef who has also spent time in the corporate kitchens of Chipotle and Burger King.

The tender steak can be served on top of a kale Caesar salad, with a bowl of quinoa and chopped romaine, or as part of a protein plate served with veggies like broccoli and sweet potatoes spooned on top of wild rice. These three steak dishes were once part of a test initiative to gauge consumer response yet ultimately earned a permanent position on menus. In addition to the three orders, customers can choose to add the seasoned protein to their own choice of plate or bowl.