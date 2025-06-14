Is All Of Five Guys' Food Seriously Made Fresh And Not Frozen?

When you head out for a bite of fast food or pop into a quick-service restaurant, you're probably expecting a certain quality of food — but fast doesn't always mean bad. If the modern trend of high-quality eating has taught us anything, it's that restaurants are changing to meet the demands of the consumer with better ingredients and more sustainable practices. However, some quick-service restaurants, like Five Guys, have been ahead of the game since the beginning.

It's true that all of Five Guys' food is made fresh and never frozen. In fact, the restaurants don't even have freezers — not a single one — so the food couldn't be frozen even if employees wanted to. When it comes to meat, the product is delivered fresh every few days and placed into coolers or refrigerators until it's ready to be used or up to 30 hours total. From the early days of business in the 1980s and '90s, the founders of Five Guys wanted the restaurant to become synonymous with fresh food, so they made it their mission to keep freezers out of the kitchen and keep ingredients as high-quality as possible.