It's always best to address the elephant in the room; nobody expects fast-food chains to serve the healthiest dishes. Wendy's is no stranger to that harsh reality. In fact, the fast food chain has a tumultuous history with its breakfast menu, repeatedly introducing and canceling each launch over quality concerns. Its message is clear: Certain standards are non-negotiable. This includes offering customers a range of healthy options, and at the top of that list sits the Apple Pecan Chicken Salad.

Drizzled in pomegranate vinaigrette, this tasty salad is a delicious blend of all things fresh. The 540 calorie dish contains lettuce, grilled chicken, cranberries, blue cheese, and scattered pecans. In a pinch, it's the perfect solution for a healthy bite from a drive-thru near you. Each serving contains a guaranteed 32 grams of protein, and the balance of food groups is like a nutritional checklist.That sprinkling of cranberries imparts a myriad of vitamins, including copper, manganese, and Vitamin C. Meanwhile, the calcium in the blue cheese supports bone health, and buttery-tasting pecans regulate blood sugar and reduce cholesterol. This salad isn't just a pretty face; the recipe is a carefully concocted combination of health-boosting ingredients. Call it a win-win.