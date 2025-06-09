The Fast Food Chain That's Had A Tumultuous History With Its Breakfast Menu

There was once a time when people couldn't even imagine stopping at a fast food place for breakfast. But our collective morning habits have now shifted toward speedy breakfasts on the go — and the quick-service restaurants are more than happy to indulge us. For one popular chain, though, transitioning to serving breakfast has been anything but smooth. Wendy's has tried and failed to do so many times in the past four decades, creating a long, complicated history with its (perhaps unlucky) breakfast menu.

The chain first launched breakfast on July 1, 1985. What was expected to be a massive success ended up being an epic fail, and despite millions of invested dollars, Wendy's pulled breakfast from most of its locations within nine months of the launch. The reason for the setback was apparently the omelettes — they were all made-to-order and slowed down the service so much the customers were left waiting for too long. It turns out that high-quality meals and fast food service aren't always an intuitive match. To Wendy's credit, the chain chose to remove the breakfast menu rather than lowering the quality of its product for efficiency's sake. The whole ordeal was a big learning experience for the company, which vowed to do things better the next time around — but unfortunately, it didn't.