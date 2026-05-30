The Blueberry Myth Grocery Shoppers Keep Believing

The sun is shining, the grass is looking greener, and everyone's calendar is quickly filling up. It can only mean one thing: Summer is nearly upon us, and it's finally time to enjoy all of our favorite fruits. Stone fruits and melons are classics, of course, but one of the finest joys of summertime is biting into a sweet, juicy blueberry. If this is what you've been dreaming about all year then it's about time you get to the store — but not before you hear one of our top blueberry shopping tips: don't be fooled by larger berries.

Tasting Table spoke to a range of experts about the mistakes people make when buying blueberries and one of the topics that came up was basing decisions on size alone. Many of us assume that bigger means better, but this isn't the case when it comes to blueberries. Florencia Cusumano, head chef at Butler bakeshop in New York City, told us that smaller blueberries can actually pack more flavor, while the big boys can taste bland. She said, "Bigger isn't better here. Oversized blueberries can be watery and dull in flavor, while smaller ones often carry a more concentrated sweetness."