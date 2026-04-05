Avoid These 9 Mistakes When You Buy Blueberries

When the weather starts getting warmer, the trees turn bright and green, and you're looking for lighter, fresher foods to eat, you know that you're coming up on arguably the best produce season of the year. Many different fruits and vegetables come into season during the summer months, but blueberries happen to be one of our favorites. First of all, they're really good for you. They're high in antioxidants, and they're believed to improve memory. These berries are also low in calories and may be able to lower your blood pressure. But the main reason to love blueberries is a simpler one: They're juicy and delicious.

That being said, it can be a real bummer when you get a bad batch of blueberries. That's why we talked to four blueberry experts to learn about the mistakes you should avoid when buying them if you want to get the freshest, tastiest berries possible. Dr. Mario Hupfeld, food safety expert and co-founder and CTO at NEMIS Technologies; Florencia Cusumano, head chef at Butler bakeshop; Sapana Chandra, recipe developer and food blogger at Real + Vibrant and cookbook author of "Plant Power Bowls;" and Meaghan Ormsby, MS, RDN, wellness travel expert, and founder of The Nutrition Travel Exchange give us the 411 on some of the most common blueberry-buying mistakes so you can avoid them the next time you go produce shopping. Then, check out these summer berry recipes for new ideas for ways to use your fresh blueberries.