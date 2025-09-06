How To Perfectly Ripen An Avocado

Whether smashed onto toast, tossed into a salad, or arranged on your brunch plate in elegant slices, avocados are a versatile, nutritious, and satisfying addition to any meal. However, finding a perfectly ripe, tender avocado at the store can sometimes be a challenge, and more often than not, they'll need a little more time to ripen at home before they're ready to eat. While many people store avocados in the fridge, this isn't always the best idea. If the fruits are still a little firm, there are some more effective ways to store them to help them reach peak ripeness.

You can generally tell whether an avocado is ripe by giving it a gentle squeeze with the palm of your hand. If it's ready to enjoy, it'll feel slightly soft, but not mushy. Another top tip is to try to pull off the stem cap from the top of the avocado. This should be nice and easy to remove, so if it's proving tricky, the avocado might need a little longer to ripen. If your avocados haven't passed the ripeness test just yet, here are the best ways to expedite the process and ensure they'll reach tender, creamy perfection as quickly as possible.