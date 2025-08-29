This Is The Safest Way To Cut Open An Avocado And Avoid Avocado Hand

The phrase "safety first" rushes through my mind every time I pick up a kitchen knife. That adage has been drilled into my consciousness after my 20-year run in the restaurant biz. To dissect your avocado without incident, keep it on a cutting board at all times. Slice it in half by setting the avocado on its side and resting it atop your cutting board. Hold the fruit with your non-dominant hand. Steady the knife in your dominant hand and point the blade horizontally, parallel to the cutting board. Hold the knife still and pierce the avocado with the blade. When you've applied enough pressure, you'll be able to feel the seed in the center. Next, rotate the avocado with your non-dominant hand in a circular motion until the top and bottom halves can easily be separated. Not only will this tip change the way you cut your avocados, but it will also prevent accidental injuries.

Be sure to keep the avocado on the board while de-pitting. Although tempting to whack the seed with your blade like a karate chop, removing the pit with a spoon rather than a knife is another way to prevent gashes. If smaller portions are needed, quarter or slice into the avocado on a sturdy surface instead of in your hand. You may even need to secure the board with a non-slip mat if your countertop is wet. Slow and steady is also key, especially when working with a sharp knife, and keep your fingers curled inward. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy the antioxidants, healthy fats, potassium, and vitamin A in this delicious superfood without any of the risks. Your next-level avocado toast awaits.