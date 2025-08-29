This Is The Safest Way To Cut Open An Avocado And Avoid Avocado Hand
It's no secret that avocados are having their moment. The versatility, health benefits, and creamy flavor of this beloved fruit (yes, fruit!) have made avocados a staple in households all over the world. Where would millennials be without avocado toast? However, despite their popularity, a phenomenon known as "avocado hand" proves that they can become dangerous if peeled incorrectly.
Avocado hand refers to a laceration on the palm from suspending the fruit in your hand while slicing or de-pitting. The injury is typically caused by holding the fruit in your non-dominant hand and using a knife in your dominant hand to carve into an avocado or remove the seed. In 2018, roughly 8,900 avocado-related hospital visits were documented by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. These cuts can be quite severe, potentially causing injures to digital arteries in your hand or flexor tendons in your fingers. Cutting avocados with precision can spare you the pain of this surprisingly common injury. By making small cuts into your avocado on a stable, flat surface, you'll be slicing your way to guacamole injury-free.
Cut your avocado the right way to avoid injury
The phrase "safety first" rushes through my mind every time I pick up a kitchen knife. That adage has been drilled into my consciousness after my 20-year run in the restaurant biz. To dissect your avocado without incident, keep it on a cutting board at all times. Slice it in half by setting the avocado on its side and resting it atop your cutting board. Hold the fruit with your non-dominant hand. Steady the knife in your dominant hand and point the blade horizontally, parallel to the cutting board. Hold the knife still and pierce the avocado with the blade. When you've applied enough pressure, you'll be able to feel the seed in the center. Next, rotate the avocado with your non-dominant hand in a circular motion until the top and bottom halves can easily be separated. Not only will this tip change the way you cut your avocados, but it will also prevent accidental injuries.
Be sure to keep the avocado on the board while de-pitting. Although tempting to whack the seed with your blade like a karate chop, removing the pit with a spoon rather than a knife is another way to prevent gashes. If smaller portions are needed, quarter or slice into the avocado on a sturdy surface instead of in your hand. You may even need to secure the board with a non-slip mat if your countertop is wet. Slow and steady is also key, especially when working with a sharp knife, and keep your fingers curled inward. With these tips in mind, you can enjoy the antioxidants, healthy fats, potassium, and vitamin A in this delicious superfood without any of the risks. Your next-level avocado toast awaits.