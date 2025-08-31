How Long Blueberries Last In The Refrigerator (And How To Tell If They've Gone Bad)

Summer arrives, and suddenly, you've got a bowl of blueberries in the fridge. At their peak, they can do just about anything, gracing all of your favorite blueberry recipes with their sweet-tart goodness. That ripeness only sticks around for a certain time frame, however. Even if you refrigerate the berries, it's still crucial to know exactly how long they last and, subsequently, when it's time to throw them out.

In the fridge, proper storage can keep your blueberries fresh for about 10 to 14 days. Freezing the berries will extend their shelf life for up to 10 months. Although if you want to enjoy frozen blueberries at their peak, do it within the first 6 months. If you notice the blueberries turning overripe, don't make the wasteful mistake of tossing them out. Utilize them for drinks and baked goods instead. That said, blueberries are not exempt from rotting, both during and beyond those time periods.

You may notice the most obvious telltale sign of all: mold. Fuzzy, little white spots, sometimes covered in slime and accompanied by mushiness, can appear on the exterior of the berries, indicating they've been exposed to moisture and are prone to spoilage. Another physical trait you might spot is wrinkly skin, often caused by severe dehydration. However, since it could also be a sign of spoilage or a harmful disease, it's best to discard the infected berries.