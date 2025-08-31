How Long Blueberries Last In The Refrigerator (And How To Tell If They've Gone Bad)
Summer arrives, and suddenly, you've got a bowl of blueberries in the fridge. At their peak, they can do just about anything, gracing all of your favorite blueberry recipes with their sweet-tart goodness. That ripeness only sticks around for a certain time frame, however. Even if you refrigerate the berries, it's still crucial to know exactly how long they last and, subsequently, when it's time to throw them out.
In the fridge, proper storage can keep your blueberries fresh for about 10 to 14 days. Freezing the berries will extend their shelf life for up to 10 months. Although if you want to enjoy frozen blueberries at their peak, do it within the first 6 months. If you notice the blueberries turning overripe, don't make the wasteful mistake of tossing them out. Utilize them for drinks and baked goods instead. That said, blueberries are not exempt from rotting, both during and beyond those time periods.
You may notice the most obvious telltale sign of all: mold. Fuzzy, little white spots, sometimes covered in slime and accompanied by mushiness, can appear on the exterior of the berries, indicating they've been exposed to moisture and are prone to spoilage. Another physical trait you might spot is wrinkly skin, often caused by severe dehydration. However, since it could also be a sign of spoilage or a harmful disease, it's best to discard the infected berries.
Proper blueberry storage is absolutely crucial
Storing fruits properly to ensure they stay fresh can go a long way in maintaining food safety for your household and reducing waste. The most important thing to know when storing blueberries is that moisture is their number one enemy, as it can cause them to rot quickly and develop mold without proper air circulation. This means you shouldn't wash them the moment you take them out of the grocery bag. Additionally, blueberries have a natural wax coating that keeps them fresh for longer, so wait until the very moment you're ready to eat them before washing your blueberries.
On the kitchen counter, it will only take a few days for blueberries to lose their freshness. That's why refrigeration is essential, and it starts with the placement. Unlike other fresh produce, the crisper drawer is not where your blueberries should be placed, as it has limited air circulation. Instead, low-humidity, low-moisture areas, such as the middle and upper shelves, work best. Similarly, an airtight container also isn't ideal this time around — you want something that provides ventilation. If your berries aren't properly dried beforehand, mold may begin to develop. To prevent the moisture build-up, line it with paper towels to soak up any excess moisture and give the blueberries a little shake every few days. All in all, it's best to keep the berries in their original packaging or in an uncovered bowl.