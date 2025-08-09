Make Blueberry Desserts Even Better With This Sweet Shake-Up

You've probably seen wild blueberries being sold in some capacity, but not everyone knows that they taste different from the cultivated ones you typically find in the grocery store. The cultivated version comes from bushes that have been purposely planted to grow them. Wild blueberries, meanwhile, grow naturally.

Wild blueberries are smaller, darker, and have a much more intense flavor. They're healthier, too, although baking can slightly reduce nutritional levels. They're rich in anthocyanins, a polyphenol known for its anti-inflammatory properties, contain more fiber, and have around 30% less sugar.

Cultivated blueberries contain more water, which causes them to shrink during baking and leave gaps in your dough. Wild blueberries don't have that problem, so mixing them in can help with the texture of your cakes and muffins.

The ratio of wild to cultivated berries doesn't matter. You can use more if you have a particularly good batch, or do an equal split. Even a handful of wild blueberries can amp up a lemon blueberry pie or breathe new life into an old blueberry cobbler recipe.