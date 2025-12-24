Offset Acidic Vinaigrettes With An Unlikely Fruit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making the same old salad dressings can get boring, especially if you always opt for whatever's in the pantry. A really simple way to give those vinaigrettes an upgrade is to incorporate some kind of fresh fruit into them. Whether it's a French-inspired raspberry vinaigrette or just a squeeze of orange in your usual recipe, fruit juice can add a pleasant zing and freshness to your salad, and the natural sweetness will help balance out any acidity. But while citrus and stone fruits may seem like the obvious choice, there's one unlikely fruit you need to try: blueberries.

We spoke to Sally Vargas, author of "The Blueberry Cookbook" about mistakes to avoid with blueberries, and she said that a big one was not using them for savory dishes like salad dressings. These fruits are great for gently balancing acidity with natural fruit sugars, and all you need to do is smash some into a balsamic vinaigrette for a sweet and tangy flavor. Plus, blueberries not only sweeten up a vinaigrette, they also give it a gorgeous color.