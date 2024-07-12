10 Mistakes You Have To Stop Making With Blueberries, According To A Cookbook Author

Selecting perfectly ripe blueberries can be tricky, as they often appear similar at first glance. While a container of blueberries may look appealing at the grocery store, you might find moldy, sour, or underripe berries lurking beneath the top layer once you get home. It may feel a bit awkward, but there's no harm in spreading the blueberries onto a paper towel to inspect the lower layers before making your purchase.

Vargas advises to look "for deep blue- or deep purple-colored berries" while avoiding green or reddish berries that are probably underripe. But color is not the only indicator of ripeness. The presence of a white or silvery bloom on the skin of blueberries is a good sign. This edible, natural, waxy coating is a protective barrier that keeps the blueberries fresh. The bloom tends to fade as the berries age after picking, so the more bloom you see, the better sign that the berries were picked at peak ripeness.

When it comes to blueberries, size matters, but it also depends on the type of blueberries you're shopping for. Cultivated berries, known as high bush berries, are large and grown in all parts of the world. On the other hand, wild blueberries, known as low bush berries, are tiny, grown close to the ground, and have a very short season. "You often find people selling them on the side of the road in Maine in August," adds Vargas. "Otherwise, they are available frozen all year round."