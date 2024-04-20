Baking With Berries? Don't Skip This Dredging Tip

What do blueberry muffins, tender blueberry pancakes, and rich blueberry-lavender coffee cake all have in common (other than including our favorite blue fruit in the recipe)? They are far better when the berries are evenly distributed so each mouthful gets a burst of juicy flavor. If you've ever baked with berries, you might know the frustration of ending up with a soggy-bottomed cake because the heavy fruit settled down to the bottom of the pan. Luckily, there's an easy way to prevent this disaster. Toss the berries in flour before adding them to the recipe.

Dredging, or coating with flour, is a culinary technique that helps create a starchy layer on foods. In the case of baking with berries, this starchy coat helps the berries float on the batter rather than sink to the very bottom. Then, your finished baked goods will be evenly speckled with blueberries for a delicious bite every time.