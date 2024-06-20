Why Frozen Blueberries Are More Colorful Than Fresh Ones

You won't struggle to find either berry type for recipes, especially given that the U.S. produces the most blueberries worldwide. But here's the thing: While you'll notice a change in color and a nutritional variation between frozen and fresh, there's no taste difference. You may just note a slightly mushy texture once the frozen blueberries thaw, whereas fresh blueberries maintain more of a "pop."

However, this textural difference is so minuscule that it's hard to detect. Whether this is even a factor worth considering really depends on what recipe you use. Overall, the only time fresh is clearly better is if you aren't baking the blueberries — for instance, when using them as toppings for dishes like sundaes or cinnamon toast. As a whole, freezing the berries is recommended, as you'll get more health benefits, brighter colors for your dishes, and limited negatives.

Surely that's a fair swap for a slight texture change, especially if you're baking blueberries when they'd be mushier anyway. It's easy to see why so many people opt to buy frozen blueberries or freeze their own instead of buying fresh ones, and that's without even raising the fact that freezing extends their shelf life. Nobody wants expired blueberries after a few days. So, which type will you be using for your next blueberry clafoutis?