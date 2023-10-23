The Nutritious Reason For Buying Frozen Blueberries Over Fresh
When it comes to produce, fresh sounds like it should always be the obvious choice. And yet, there are a few good reasons you may want to choose frozen blueberries instead. For one, they can last up to a year in your freezer, while fresh ones may start going bad in as little as two weeks in the fridge. Also, frozen fruit is generally cleaned before it's packaged, while fresh blueberries may not be, so you'll need to take the extra step to wash the latter at home. Plus, you have the option to either thaw frozen blueberries or toss them in smoothies, oatmeal, and baking recipes as they are.
But perhaps the biggest benefit of consuming these fruits ice-cold is that you may get a little more nutritional value from eating frozen blueberries. According to a study from South Dakota State University, we can better access the antioxidants in these fruits more easily when they're frozen. "They are equal in quality to fresh," said Professor Basil Dalaly from the university. In fact, the antioxidant compounds, called anthocyanins, actually become more concentrated when they go in the freezer.
We can access the antioxidants more easily in frozen blueberries
How exactly does freezing blueberries concentrate the antioxidants even more than in fresh ones? These nutritional powerhouses are mostly found in the skin of the berries — so when you freeze them, according to the South Dakota State University study, ice crystals form that break up the foundation of the skin cells, opening a pathway for our bodies to gain access to the antioxidants. And consuming anthocyanins has been associated with multiple health benefits. According to a study published in Advances in Nutrition, these substances are linked with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, along with anti-inflammatory activity and protection of the central nervous system. The study proclaimed that eating blueberries regularly is "unconditionally recommended."
So the nutritional value in consuming these frozen fruits is there — but what about the taste? Luckily, you can also count on ice-cold blueberries to provide the same yummy flavor as fresh ones. Since most foods are frozen when they're at the height of freshness, they'll be just as (if not more) ripe and delicious and will stay in this condition longer than berries kept at room temperature Tasty, highly nutritious, and less wasteful — the list of reasons to grab a bag of frozen blueberries is a compelling one.