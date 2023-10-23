The Nutritious Reason For Buying Frozen Blueberries Over Fresh

When it comes to produce, fresh sounds like it should always be the obvious choice. And yet, there are a few good reasons you may want to choose frozen blueberries instead. For one, they can last up to a year in your freezer, while fresh ones may start going bad in as little as two weeks in the fridge. Also, frozen fruit is generally cleaned before it's packaged, while fresh blueberries may not be, so you'll need to take the extra step to wash the latter at home. Plus, you have the option to either thaw frozen blueberries or toss them in smoothies, oatmeal, and baking recipes as they are.

But perhaps the biggest benefit of consuming these fruits ice-cold is that you may get a little more nutritional value from eating frozen blueberries. According to a study from South Dakota State University, we can better access the antioxidants in these fruits more easily when they're frozen. "They are equal in quality to fresh," said Professor Basil Dalaly from the university. In fact, the antioxidant compounds, called anthocyanins, actually become more concentrated when they go in the freezer.