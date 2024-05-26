Rhubarb Blueberry Basil Mocktail Recipe

Rhubarb is the unsung hero of the spring. You're used to hearing about strawberries, watermelon, and peaches — the beach blanket superstars — but rhubarb plays an important role in warm-weather produce, too. The window for buying the thick stalks of bitter red is notably short, making it even more crucial to make the most of it while you can. What makes rhubarb unusual compared to its vegetable counterparts is how both sweet and tart it is, and that it can't be eaten raw (well, it can, but you wouldn't want to).

Even though rhubarb classifies as a vegetable, it fits in better with the fruits, pairing with the sweet flavors and vibrant colors in both desserts and savory applications. And in drinks? It serves as a tart companion to the flavors of the syrup, like lemon juice but less tangy. In this spirit-free mocktail recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, rhubarb is paired with blueberries and basil for a sweet, tart, and herbal spring drink. The flavors are layered with ginger beer for a drink that is effervescent and sweet — and not to mention, gorgeous to look at, too. And, if you do want to turn this mocktail into a cocktail, we've got tips and suggestions for spirits that will pair best below.