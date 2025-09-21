30 Flavorful Chicken Salad Recipes To Make Lunchtime More Fun
A lunch classic with endless opportunity for customization, chicken salad offers the perfect mixture of freshness, color, and a hearty dose of protein. It's a dish that comes in a diverse array of different formats, from creamy sandwich fillers and vibrant, Asian-inspired creations to satisfying pasta salads. Grilled, roasted, or pan-fried, chicken is the ultimate canvas for enhancing with complementary sweet and savory ingredients. You can serve it warm or chilled, and sliced, diced, or shredded, with the meat fitting in beautifully alongside a whole host of veggies, fruits, crunchy nuts, creamy cheeses, and bold herbs and spices.
If you're tired of whipping up the same old chicken and lettuce combo, there's no excuse not to try something a little different, because there's truly a chicken salad recipe to fit every mood and occasion. And thankfully, we've gathered some seriously delicious inspo for you. Below are dozens of top-notch chicken salad recipes that are guaranteed to make lunchtime a highlight of your day.
Creamy Curried Chicken Salad
First up, we have this delightfully fragrant sandwich filler, enhanced with the spicy warmth of curry powder. With juicy chunks of pan-fried chicken and a creamy curry-mayo dressing, this salad feels wonderfully hearty. And there's plenty of crunch in there, too, in the form of celery and cashews. Scallions add a hint of aromatic goodness, and grapes bring a balancing element of sweetness. Sandwich a generous portion between two slices of soft white bread with a sprinkling of sprouts, and you've got a perfectly portable, flavor-packed lunch.
Recipe: Creamy Curried Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar salad is a favorite for many, and this one makes use of the grill to pack the dish with heaps of smoky flavor. You'll grill both the marinated chicken breasts and the crunchy romaine hearts to tender, charred perfection, pairing these with the classic crispy croutons and shaved Parmesan. For the dressing, there's a medley of rich, savory ingredients, including egg yolk, anchovy fillets, garlic, and lemon zest, which get blended up to create an irresistibly silky, savory coating for the other ingredients.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Herbified Shredded Chicken Salad Sandwich
If you love fresh, tangy, and herbaceous flavors, this elegant mix-up is everything you could want in a chicken salad. Step one is pickling the thinly sliced red onion in a hot apple cider vinegar mixture, infused with bay leaves and chile flakes. The salad base is a simple mixture of shredded chicken, mayo, mustard, crispy garlic, and those all-important herbs — fresh parsley and dill. With everything mixed up, it's ready to be layered atop toasted bread with the sweet-tart pickled onions to create a mouth-watering lunchtime treat.
Cranberry and Pecan Chicken Salad
Crafting this easy cranberry pecan salad is a fantastic way to use up leftover rotisserie chicken, and you can have everything ready in just 10 minutes. The recipe hits all the right notes, offering creaminess, crunch, and bursts of vibrant sweetness thanks to the inclusion of dried cranberries. Pecans add the most wonderful nutty, toasty flavor, too. Try spooning it into a crusty baguette or soft brioche bun.
Chicken Pasta Salad
Using pasta as the base of your chicken salad is a brilliant way to make it ultra-satisfying, and here, the sliced meat and cooked fusilli are combined with fresh salad veggies and a creamy dressing. There's juicy cherry tomatoes, crunchy cucumber and bell peppers, and fragrant fresh basil, all tossed in a mixture of mayo, olive oil, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, and Italian seasoning. This medley of flavors and textures work so beautifully together, and served chilled, the final dish makes for an ideal packed lunch option.
Recipe: Chicken Pasta Salad
Strawberry Chicken Salad
If you've never tried adding strawberries to a savory salad, what are you waiting for? These vibrant berries add a moreish burst of sweetness into the mix, which complements the mild, savory chicken fantastically. We also throw leafy baby spinach into the mix, which makes for a gorgeous color contrast, whilst red onions add a tangy bite, and pecans bring the crunch. Finished with a honey mustard dressing and a scattering of crumbled goat cheese, the final dish feels undeniably sophisticated, despite only having taken 20 minutes to whip up!
Recipe: Strawberry Chicken Salad
Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chicken and Spinach Salad
Next up is another strawberry-studded salad, this time enhanced with the sweet-tart taste of balsamic vinegar. The vinegar works exceptionally well with this fruity pairing, since its complex acidity works to contrast the strawberry's natural sweetness. The two are blended together with garlic and olive oil to make the tangy dressing, and the chicken is grilled to give it a flavorful char. Spinach serves as the refreshing base, tossed with nutty pecans and tart red onions for a well-rounded final flavor profile.
Recipe: Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chicken and Spinach Salad
Chicken Mango Salad
This sunny salad is perfect for summer feasting, serving as a stunning centerpiece on your lunch or dinner table. It's full of bold and zesty Asian-inspired flavors, with the chicken marinated in a spicy chili-lime mixture, and the salad itself tossed with a honey-cilantro-lime dressing. Mango brings its signature juicy sweetness, delivering all of the tropical vibes whilst complementing the other savory elements, like salty peanuts and sharp red onions, perfectly.
Recipe: Chicken Mango Salad
Easy Avocado Chicken Salad
Tender chicken and creamy avocado are a match made in heaven, and we just love bringing these two ingredients together in this comforting sandwich filler. The avo is diced and mixed with yogurt for an extra boost of richness, and there's plenty of other delicious add-ins, too. Chunks of chicken breast are enhanced by chewy dried cranberries, crunchy apples, toasty walnuts, and aromatic shallots. This one is equally great sandwiched between slices of soft bread as it is spooned into a pita or atop slices of toasted sourdough.
Recipe: Easy Avocado Chicken Salad
Chicken, Pear, and Walnut Chopped Salad
Pears always feel like a delightfully elegant addition to a salad, and this tasty mix-up is no exception. Herb-coated chicken breasts are oven-baked for a succulent result, then chopped and combined with a tempting mixture of pears, beets, lettuce, creamy Gorgonzola cheese, and crunchy walnuts. And, of course, there's a delicious dressing to finish everything off, featuring the complex sweetness of maple syrup and moreish tang of Dijon mustard.
Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad with Cider Vinaigrette
Prefer your chicken with a crispy coating? This nutritious salad is topped with mouth-watering garlicky, almond-crusted chicken tenders, keeping things healthy whilst amping up the indulgence factor. Just dredge the meat in egg and the ground almond mixture, and bake it in the oven until golden all over. Served with kale, avocado, golden raisins, and a smooth lemon-mustard dressing, this dish makes for a healthier twist on your typical breaded chicken dish.
Recipe: Almond-Crusted Chicken Kale Salad with Cider Vinaigrette
Chicken Orzo Salad with Lemon and Dill
Orzo fits seamlessly into chicken salad, adding its unique chewy bite and extra sustenance without feeling heavy. Here, we boil it until al dente, and mix it with pan-fried, lemon-and-herb marinated chicken. And to tie these satisfying elements together, there's a creamy yogurt dressing, featuring fresh dill, olive oil, lemon juice, and a dash of the reserved orzo cooking water to make things super silky.
Chicken Macaroni Salad
Macaroni is an ideal pasta shape for tossing into a salad, with each tube-shaped morsel trapping pockets of the dressing. This salad sees the pasta and cooked, chopped chicken mixed with a vibrant array of add-ins, including briny black olives and juicy cherry tomatoes. And that creamy three-ingredient dressing will certainly get your mouth watering. Made with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and red wine vinegar, it boasts plenty of tang and richness. Don't forget to finish everything off with a sprinkling of fresh dill and parsley.
Recipe: Chicken Macaroni Salad
Goi Ga (Vietnamese Chicken Salad)
A selection of bold, vibrant ingredients gives this salad its Vietnamese-inspired flavor profile, and the result is far from boring. We opt for tender, flavorful chicken thighs, and a punchy marinade with chiles, garlic, and fish sauce. Once pan-seared, the chicken gets cubed and mixed with various crunchy salad veggies, including broccoli, cabbage, and carrots. This colorful medley is then enhanced further with fresh mint, cilantro, and a handful of crunchy peanuts.
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
Apple has long been a go-to salad add-in for bringing sweetness and crunch, and it tastes especially great with refreshing celery and mild, savory chicken breast. This simple salad couldn't be easier to make. The ingredients, which also include aromatic chives and sweet, toasty pecans, are simply tossed together with mayo and seasonings to create a creamy, crunchy concoction that's equally great served atop a leafy base as it is spooned into a sandwich.
Recipe: Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
Crisp and Creamy Chicken Salad
This rich yet refreshing chicken salad also features the tempting trio of chicken, apple, and celery, but gets an aromatic boost from the addition of chopped scallions. And when it comes to the mayo dressing, we incorporate Dijon mustard and lemon juice for a hit of tanginess, plus dill, which brings its distinct grassy freshness. Prep it at the start of the week, and you'll have a hearty sandwich filler that'll last you for the next three days.
Recipe: Crisp and Creamy Chicken Salad
Teriyaki Chicken Crunch Salad
There's so much to love about the unique umami-sweet taste of teriyaki, and it's the perfect sauce for jazzing up a chicken salad. In this recipe, the chicken is marinated in the homemade sauce, pan-seared, and sliced into strips, before it's arranged atop a crunchy base of broccoli, carrots, and cabbage. Dressing-wise, we continue the Asian-inspired theme, mixing peanut butter, vinegar, sesame oil, and soy sauce with fresh garlic and ginger until smooth and creamy.
Recipe: Teriyaki Chicken Crunch Salad
Sous-Vide Chicken Salad
The sous-vide method is a game-changer for yielding perfectly juicy, tender chicken. This involves marinating the meat in a vacuum-seal bag, which gets sealed and submerged in water during the cooking process. For this salad, the flavors of choice are garlic, tarragon, and lemon, which feature both in the chicken marinade and the dressing. There's also a hint of heat, thanks to the finely diced serrano chile, and a little crunch from the minced celery. Spooned between slices of your favorite bread, it feels like a serious upgrade on your standard chicken salad sandwich.
Recipe: Sous-Vide Chicken Salad
Classic Chicken Salad
We're keeping things classic with this crowd-pleasing, five-minute recipe. To make this salad, it's a simple case of combining cooked, chopped chicken breast with cored, diced apples, celery, mayonnaise, sliced almonds, salt, and pepper. It's amazing scooped up with crunchy crackers, served on slices of toasted bread, or spooned into a wrap. And you can totally get creative and customize the mixture with other add-ins if desired, such as raisins, herbs and spices, or extra veggies.
Recipe: Classic Chicken Salad
Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad
Fans of Chick-fil-A's beloved chicken salad will be pleased to know that this wholesome recipe can easily be recreated at home. Once you've shredded some chicken breast (top tip — use the paddle attachment on your mixer to speed this up!), toss it into a bowl with some diced hard-boiled eggs, celery, mayonnaise, and sweet relish. Give everything a good mix, and the salad is ready to enjoy with your favorite bread or dippers.
Trader Joe's Copycat Chicken Salad
This Trader Joe's copycat is a nourishing combination of chicken, celery, cranberries, pecans, and a creamy mayo-based dressing. There's sweetness from honey and acidity from apple cider vinegar, with nutty poppy seeds adding flecks of contrasting color to every bite. Great for meal prep, this salad will keep well in the fridge for up to five days. Why not serve it in a freshly baked, buttery croissant for a decadent finish?
Holiday Chicken Salad
Indulgent comfort foods are synonymous with the holiday season, but vibrant salads are just as important a part of any festive spread. This recipe is fresh, tasty, and fuss-free to make, combining chicken breast, apple, bell pepper, pecans, and dried cranberries with a base of mixed leaves. It packs plenty of color and an array of contrasting textures, which are all tied together with a simple balsamic vinaigrette dressing to keep things light.
Recipe: Holiday Chicken Salad
Pomegranate Chicken Salad
Juicy pomegranate seeds add gorgeous pops of pink to this striking salad. Their natural sweetness is a fitting match for the succulent shreds of chicken, earthy pumpkin seeds, and rich feta cheese. And they contrast the peppery arugula brilliantly, too. We also incorporate pomegranate molasses into the dressing for an extra dose of sweet-tart flavor, and this works fantastically alongside the tangy mustard and rich extra virgin olive oil.
Recipe: Pomegranate Chicken Salad
Cajun Chicken Salad
Packed with warming Cajun spices, this salad is a lunchtime treat for fans of bold flavors. Pan-frying the marinated chicken gives it a glorious golden-brown coating, whilst keeping the middle lovely and juicy. As for the salad, there are the classics like tomatoes, lettuce leaves, and avocado, with black beans and shredded cheddar cheese making things heartier and sliced pickled jalapeños turning up the heat. We love to top everything off with a dollop of cooling sour cream.
Recipe: Cajun Chicken Salad
Waldorf Chicken Salad with a Sweet Twist
A classic Waldorf salad always goes down a treat, with its tempting mix of crisp lettuce, apples, and celery, all mixed up with creamy mayonnaise. But in this variation, we make things a little sweeter by tossing in juicy grapes. And the perfect tool for balancing that sweetness is savory, meaty chicken. Convenient rotisserie chicken is the go-to here, and this gives the salad a welcomed protein boost, whilst undeniably making everything tastier, too.
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
Topped with hot and crispy buttermilk chicken, this dish feels infinitely more indulgent than your average salad. For the ultimate crunch, you'll deep fry the dredged chicken, then toss it in a spicy dressing to infuse it with a good dose of heat. This makes for a fitting accompaniment to the refreshing salad base, which comprises cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrot, and pickles. And, of course, where there's spicy chicken, there's got to be ranch, which serves as a cooling final touch.
Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
Simple Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Transform rotisserie chicken into a comforting sandwich filler with this super simple recipe. Once you've prepped the chicken by dicing it up into bite-sized chunks, mix it with chopped red onion, avocado, and cilantro to give it bite, richness, and plenty of herbaceous flavor. To dress the salad and give it that glorious creamy finish, you'll need mayo and mustard, plus a pinch each of salt and pepper.
Recipe: Simple Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Triple Anise Chicken Salad
Fennel bulbs, fennel fronds, and tarragon give this salad its distinctive anise flavor, which can be described as warming, aromatic, and licorice-like. These punchy flavor notes work amazingly well with the mildness of the chicken and yield a dinner party-worthy salad with a sophisticated edge. A standout ingredient here is the dried cherries, which add delicious pops of chewy sweet-tart goodness, as well as the fresh lemon juice and zest, which brighten everything up beautifully.
Recipe: Triple Anise Chicken Salad
Rotisserie Chicken Salad with Hot Bacon and Raspberry Dressing
This impressive salad spread is fit for any celebration, bursting with a diverse array of complementary ingredients. Here, rotisserie chicken sits alongside smoky bacon, perfectly charred roasted peppers and corn, creamy blue cheese, and crispy croutons, amongst other colorful, savory delights. And what makes this salad truly special is the raspberry vinaigrette that coats everything in a layer of sweet-tart deliciousness.
Recipe: Rotisserie Chicken Salad with Hot Bacon and Raspberry Dressing
Chilled Soba Salad with Leftover Rotisserie Chicken
A chilled noodle salad can be just as satisfying as a steaming bowlful, and chicken is always an excellent choice for sprucing up the hearty base. Adding crunch is a great idea, too, which is exactly what we do to these chewy soba noodles, throwing in smashed cucumbers, cabbage, carrots, and scallions. But the Asian-inspired sauce is where the flavor really gets turned up a notch, with ginger, garlic, miso, and chili oil all bringing heaps of aromatic goodness.
Recipe: Chilled Soba Salad with Leftover Rotisserie Chicken
