Goi Ga (Vietnamese Chicken Salad) Recipe

Goi ga, or Vietnamese chicken salad, is a refreshing and flavorful dish that proves that salads can be a full meal. This vibrant salad combines tender, marinated chicken with a crisp mix of vegetables, fresh herbs, and a zesty dressing for a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors.

Written by Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this salad is firmly rooted within Vietnamese flavors and has a hefty dose of influence from French cuisine. This salad, or "goi," relies on fresh vegetables as its base but is augmented by the roasted chicken leftovers that were brought into regular rotation by the French. In Vietnamese cuisine, which goes way beyond pho, salads like this goi ga are often served during Tet (Lunar New Year) celebrations and other festive occasions, symbolizing freshness and new beginnings.

In our dish, we bypass using leftover roasted chicken (though you are more than welcome to do so) and make our own pan-fried chicken thighs in a Vietnamese-style sauce. The resulting salad is not only delicious but is also a healthy and light meal option, from the crunchy cabbage and carrots to the tender chicken and crispy fried shallots. The fish sauce–based dressing adds depth and umami to the salad, making it a stand-alone main that you would be foolish to overlook.

