Giada De Laurentiis' Concern About Pasta Made In The US Is Eye-Opening

There are so many types of pasta to be enjoyed all over the world, far beyond just fresh or dried. With over 350 known types of pasta, dried pasta is one of the easiest ways to try a plethora of shapes, as it has a much longer shelf life than fresh pasta and is simple to bring home and prepare. But not all dried pastas are created equally. Out of all the pasta tips we've learned from Giada De Laurentiis, her insights into pasta making might be the most informative. In a video on her Instagram, Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis speaks to the major differences between pasta extrusion in American versus Italy, and what risks the American versions may carry.

Dies are molds that pasta dough is extruded, or pushed, through to make specialty shapes of pasta via a machine. In Italy, pasta is traditionally extruded using dies made from bronze, while in the United States we mostly rely on plastic dies that are sometimes coated in Teflon. Plastic and Teflon aid the fresh pasta to slide out of the dies more quickly, allowing manufacturers to make a larger quantity of pasta in a shorter amount of time. This isn't great for the final product nor for our health, De Laurentiis alludes to, saying "the faster you push out dough, the hotter the dough has to be," and heat and plastic don't mix well.