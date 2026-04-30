These Mini Kiwis Are An Easy Way To Boost Your Fiber Intake

Kiwis are a great way to kickstart your day: One serving contains 3 to 4 grams of fiber and over 80% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. But despite their superfood benefits, most of us can admit that they're a bit of a hassle to eat. You must either peel their hairy skin or slice them in half, revealing a juicy, albeit messy, interior. This makes kiwis a not-so-ideal fruit to eat while you're on the go. Enter the kiwi berry: A mini, grape-sized version of the beloved kiwi that's even higher in fiber than your typical kiwi fruit. Plus, they're way easier to snack on, making them the perfect on-the-go nutrient source.

Although they might appear to have come straight out of a fairytale, kiwi berries aren't genetically modified; they're native to Japan, Northern China, Eastern Russia, and Korea. These bite-sized fruits are extremely good for you, as they contain over 20 nutrients and vitamins, according to a study by Warsaw University of Life Sciences. They're small-but-mighty, and one serving will provide you with 5 grams of fiber, so if you're looking to boost your fiber intake, a pack of these kiwi fruit alternatives is a great way to start. Additionally, they contain vitamin E, vitamin C, potassium, folic acid, antioxidants, and more, making them a total powerhouse.

Luckily, you don't have to fly across the world to try them. Due to increased popularity, kiwi berries are becoming more accessible every year. Check out your local Trader Joe's or Costco; while you might have to wait until they're in season between August and October, it will be well worth it.