These Mini Kiwis Are An Easy Way To Boost Your Fiber Intake
Kiwis are a great way to kickstart your day: One serving contains 3 to 4 grams of fiber and over 80% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin C. But despite their superfood benefits, most of us can admit that they're a bit of a hassle to eat. You must either peel their hairy skin or slice them in half, revealing a juicy, albeit messy, interior. This makes kiwis a not-so-ideal fruit to eat while you're on the go. Enter the kiwi berry: A mini, grape-sized version of the beloved kiwi that's even higher in fiber than your typical kiwi fruit. Plus, they're way easier to snack on, making them the perfect on-the-go nutrient source.
Although they might appear to have come straight out of a fairytale, kiwi berries aren't genetically modified; they're native to Japan, Northern China, Eastern Russia, and Korea. These bite-sized fruits are extremely good for you, as they contain over 20 nutrients and vitamins, according to a study by Warsaw University of Life Sciences. They're small-but-mighty, and one serving will provide you with 5 grams of fiber, so if you're looking to boost your fiber intake, a pack of these kiwi fruit alternatives is a great way to start. Additionally, they contain vitamin E, vitamin C, potassium, folic acid, antioxidants, and more, making them a total powerhouse.
Luckily, you don't have to fly across the world to try them. Due to increased popularity, kiwi berries are becoming more accessible every year. Check out your local Trader Joe's or Costco; while you might have to wait until they're in season between August and October, it will be well worth it.
How to use kiwi berries beyond snacking
While kiwi berries make an excellent snack to pack for lunch or for a simple breakfast on your daily commute, there are other ways to utilize these fiber-packed flavor bombs. Of course, you can treat them like any other fruit and enjoy them in a simple fruit salad, yogurt bowl, or even a smoothie for breakfast. Throw in some chia seeds, flax seeds, or granola to really boost your fiber intake, and enjoy the sweet pop of flavor they bring to your meal.
Beyond breakfast, kiwi berries make a great addition to salads. It might sound strange, but if you've ever put strawberries, raspberries, or blueberries in a salad, you'll know how much of an impact a sweet, vibrant berry can have on a savory salad. Kiwi berries are no different, and they add a beautiful color to any dish, too. Their intricate look also makes them an excellent choice when you're putting together the ultimate cheeseboard.
In addition to meals, kiwi berries are a great way to elevate your favorite cocktails. Their small shape and green skin make them resemble olives, so pop them on a toothpick and stick them in your next batch of martinis. You can also use them to make a simple syrup that can be added to all sorts of cocktails, from margaritas to gin and tonics.