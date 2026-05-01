How Your Snack Choices Can Make Or Break Your Next Meal

Human beings have been snacking for a long time, with the word itself dating back to the 18th century. Not strictly consumed for hunger or nutrition alone, sometimes a snack can be part of a mental break, giving you an excuse to take a pause from your routine or your busy work schedule. Snacks can also satisfy a mental or emotional craving rather than a hunger-based one, as sometimes you just yearn for a little sweet treat or salty afternoon snack, even if you're not particularly hungry. Having a few bites of something between meals usually won't hinder the rest of your eating schedule, but it's good to be aware of how snacking can affect your next meal.

It's important to consider the why behind your snacking when it comes to your next meal. If you haven't eaten much in the day already, or if you're feeling lightheaded or otherwise physically reacting to real hunger, don't ignore your urge to snack, but try to focus on nutritious and filling foods, like fruit and nuts or carrots and hummus. But if you've had plenty to eat already and you may just be bored or craving something sweet, frivolous snacking may impact your ability to consume and enjoy a full meal later in the day or evening. In fact, excessive snacking can even lead to skipping your next meal completely, as you may not be hungry enough for a real meal, which means you'd likely miss out on getting essential vitamins and nutrients into your body that come with a full meal of diverse ingredients.