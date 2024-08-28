Where Does The Term 'Snack' Come From?

Snacking is one of the great pleasures of life. The word "snack" has come to have several different meanings over time, yet the idea of a snack in its simplest form conjures up nostalgic notions of childhood indulgence. It's interesting to note that the first known use of the word dates back to 1757. The term was likely borrowed from a similar term in Middle Dutch, "snacken," which is a verb describing the act of biting. The word itself is also considered an onomatopoeia, mimicking the sound of a bite or snap. This, of course, relates back to both the verb and noun versions of the word in a more modern context. In current colloquial terms, the word has taken on newer and more unique interpretations alongside such similar terms as "thirst trap" and a number of others.

In the mid-18th century, the word "snack" became synonymous with a light bit of food to be eaten in between larger meals. As recent as the early 1920s, the idea of a snack bar –- a place in which to procure and consume snacks -– began a more modern evolution of the concept of snacks and snacking. It was around the 2010s, that the word took on an entirely new meaning as a descriptive term for a person deemed good-looking. With such a breadth of popular snacks in America, it is no wonder that this term gained traction as an adjective to denote attractiveness.