10 Easy Snack Plate Combos That Work Any Time Of Day
Snack plates go by many names these days. Depending on what's on them, people might call them "charcuterie," "girl dinner," or simply some "nibbles." They also have different names around the world, like the Italian "aperitivo," or U.K.'s "picky bits." Whatever you call them, they are not a new concept, nor do they go out of style. The simple act of putting together a small bite at various times of the day is part of the joy of living. It can provide nourishment or even emotional support to get you through the day. Whether it's enjoyed solo or shared with loved ones, a snack plate just makes life better.
Snack plates don't have to be anything fancy, but they're also a step up from just opening a box of Goldfish or chips. The difference is in the experience. You're being intentional about the snack and upgrading it by pairing it with others. And assembling a plate can be as easy as opening packets, slicing some cheese, and cutting up some fruit. But the art of the snack plate lies in pairing the perfect snack combos. A good snack combo turns two simple yet complementary ingredients into something super satisfying. Often, these combos are really straightforward and might be composed of foods you already have in your kitchen. Here are some easy snack plate combos that work any time of the day.
Banana and peanut butter
We don't always have to reinvent the wheel; the classics are classics for a reason. Such is the case with banana and peanut butter. Bananas, on their own, are always a great, filling snack. However, peanut butter makes the fruit even better. The creamy, salty, and nutty spread pairs well with the texture of the soft fruit and makes for a top-tier snack. Not only does it taste amazing, but pairing peanut butter with your banana will make your snack a lot more filling.
Bananas and peanut butter also make sense from a nutritional angle. They are a pretty balanced pairing; bananas have carbs and fiber, while peanut butter has protein and fats. The duo also offers beneficial micronutrients like potassium and magnesium. This is pretty impressive for just two cheap household ingredients.
You can add some peanut butter to a bowl to dip your fruit into. You can keep your banana whole and dip it into the peanut butter, or cut up little banana coins and use a spoon to top each one with peanut butter. Additionally, if you're eating banana bread or banana muffins, try spreading some peanut butter on them to enjoy this snack combo in a different form.
Corn chips and guacamole
Chips and guacamole are a no-brainer when you think of iconic snack combos. There are very few savory snacks that can rival the experience of eating crunchy corn chips and freshly made guac. This classic Mexican appetizer is the way to go when you want something quick and yummy for your family, guests, or just yourself. Store-bought guacamole is fine if you're short on time and energy. However, making your own is infinitely better, since you can tweak it based on your preferences, making it chunky or smooth, tangy, spicy, or however you like it. It's so versatile and can be simple or as elaborate as you choose. Stick with avocados and a little bit of seasoning and acid, or step things up with onions, tomatoes, herbs, and other additions.
One thing that is often not credited enough about chips and guacamole is that it can be totally gluten-free (just be sure to check for a certification on your corn chip bag) and vegan (so long as there aren't dairy additions, like yogurt or sour cream, in your guac), making it suitable for people with these dietary restrictions.
Making your plate couldn't be easier. You can serve your chips and guacamole in two separate bowls side by side, or place a bowl of guac in the center of your plate with chips all around it. Get dipping and crunching to your heart's delight.
Hummus and pita chips
For someone like me who grew up in a Middle Eastern household, hummus and pita bread was the snack of choice on most days. When you're feeling hunger pangs at any time of the day, a little bit of pita bread with a spoonful of hummus is incredibly satisfying. It's savory, rich, and nutty, and can feel like more of a nutritious snack than reaching for potato chips or candy. Many people in the U.S. see hummus as a dip for carrots and other crudités. This is definitely a fresh and healthy way to go about it, but in terms of pure deliciousness, pita chips and hummus are unmatched. Pita chips are made from toasted or fried pita bread pieces. They're crunchy, salty, and a sturdy carrier for hummus. They feel authentic to my pita and hummus childhood snack plate, but with a modern and fun twist.
Pita chips and hummus can be really good as store-bought snacks, but they're also quite simple to make at home. I make the easiest pita chips by cutting some pita pockets and giving them a light brush of olive oil. Then, I toast them in the air fryer or oven until crispy. Hummus can be a little more intimidating to make if you've never done it before, but this simple creamy hummus recipe will show you how to get started.
Grapes and cheese
Ordering a cheese platter at a restaurant can be the highlight of a fancy dinner. There's just something about the umami flavors in cheese that many people can't get enough of. If you're one of those people, it will come as no surprise that making your own cheese plate at home is as simple as buying three or four different types of cheese and placing them on a plate with some crackers or fruit.
To make it even simpler, you can even just choose your favorite cheese and a bunch of grapes. Just these two ingredients can make your day, and make your snack time feel luxurious without the need for extra frills. Grapes tend to go really well with a variety of cheeses, which is why we often see them in cheese plates. They add just enough juicy sweetness to cheese, whether it's goat's cheese, a sharp mature cheddar, or even some of the funkier blue varieties. Pair that with a glass of wine, and you'll be in heaven.
If you want a little extra pizazz that's still easy to do, you could roast or even grill some grapes to serve alongside your cheese. This gives everything a little more intensity, and you'll be delighted by how yummy and almost jammy grapes can get when cooked. Try this grilled grape and burrata plate for the ultimate elevated grape and cheese snack combo.
Watermelon and feta
Another snack staple in Middle Eastern homes that has caught on in the rest of the world is combining feta with watermelon. I remember just how puzzled and put off by the idea people were when they'd visit my family home and see us dishing up blocks of feta with our watermelon slices. Fortunately, now everybody has discovered just how good these two foods are when they're eaten together. It's pretty hard to explain why they work, but they just do. The watermelon's juicy sweetness just balances the feta's saltiness perfectly.
This snack combo is even more appropriate during the summer heat. Watermelon is refreshing and even hydrating to eat when it gets really hot. Adding the component of feta just takes everything up a notch and creates a pleasant play of flavor in your mouth. Feta also makes your snack plate feel a bit more substantial than chomping down on just watermelon.
When it comes to plating these two foods, there are absolutely no rules. Many prefer to make a salad with cubes of watermelon and feta dressed with some balsamic vinegar and even some fresh mint. But to make a quick snack plate, you can just as easily place a couple cubes of feta on a plate with some pieces of watermelon, and that's that. Or, take your presentation up a notch by making these watermelon and feta tea sandwiches. Cut your watermelon into little rectangular slices to mimic bread. Then fill two of those slices with feta to make your "sandwich" filling.
Cucumber and cream cheese
Similar to watermelon and feta in some ways is the combination of cucumber and cream cheese. These snack combos feel like first cousins and there's no beating some creamy, savory cheese meeting a crisp and juicy fruit (yes, cucumber is technically a fruit). Cucumbers are also a really refreshing snack for warmer days, but hold up pretty well, too, in winter. They actually make for a perfect carrier for little cream cheese bites and they have an air of elegance, so you can feel confident serving them to guests.
Make cucumber bites by slicing your cucumber into little discs. Then spread some cream cheese on top and get munching. You can sprinkle on some salt, pepper, or some paprika for a little more spice. To make it look a little fancier, you can make a little decorative cream cheese topping on top of the cucumber by filling a piping bag with cream cheese and piping it out in a swirl. Play around with cream cheese flavors that you enjoy eating, or keep it plain and shake on some everything bagel seasoning. There are no rules and limits to flavor and texture combinations.
Crackers and ham
For meat lovers, a really obvious snack is ham. Smoked ham, cured ham, or some basic baked ham from your local deli can be a really easy food to add to your snack plate. It's meaty but not too heavy to be considered a snack, and it will make you feel satisfied and fill you up with some protein, too. A complementary snack to pair with ham is crackers. Crackers are always an easy choice to build a snack plate with, and they give your ham a more "snacky" feel. Crackers and ham are crunchy, salty, and a match made in heaven. Plus, they couldn't be easier to whip up. You don't need to wash or cut anything. Just open or unwrap your ham, and get out some crackers of your choice. You can lay them out next to each other or make individual crackers topped with ham.
Keep them simple or jazz them up with other toppings you may like. Cheese, mayo, ranch, or even some butter would work well. Or throw on some slices of pickles for a hit of acidity. Serve some Ritz crackers with some cured Spanish ham for a gourmet snack, or keep it plain and use whatever ham you have in the fridge.
Tomatoes and mozzarella
There are so many reasons that tomatoes and mozzarella should be brought together. We love them on pizza, pasta, in sandwiches, and in salads. They are such a natural pairing, you'd think they were created to be enjoyed as one. For many home cooks, fresh tomatoes and some mozzarella cheese are two fridge and pantry staples. Pairing them together isn't an innovation, but they have truly stood the test of time. Sweet, acidic tomatoes with some creamy mozzarella is a winning snack, no matter how you serve it. But the best thing is that there is so much versatility in the ways of serving.
You can slice up some large, meaty tomatoes and top them with some equally thick slices of mozzarella and enjoy them as is. Or you can layer them on top of some crusty bread and drizzle with some olive oil to make an epic open sandwich. Place that open sandwich in the oven, and you've cooked a bruschetta of sorts. Or cut little rounds of mozzarella and place them on toothpicks with some cherry tomatoes to make little cheese and tomato skewers. The list goes on.
This snack plate combo is especially decadent when tomatoes are in season. They are extra juicy and flavorful, and really could be snacked on with nothing else. A little bit of flaky salt on top of them will take them to the next level. With mozzarella, you can also choose whether you prefer the harder yellow type that you can grate, or the softer, white type, like buffalo mozzarella, for a creamier snack plate.
Avocado toast and boiled eggs
Avocado toast fans already know how necessary avocado is to a snack plate. Avocados are rich and neither fully sweet nor savory, making them play well with all sorts of other foods. They are also full of good fat that helps to keep your hunger pangs and cravings at bay. Avocado toast is an almost perfect snack, but it is missing some protein to make it totally balanced. This is where a boiled egg does wonders. Not only will your snack be more nutritious and filling, but it will also taste amazing. Some jammy or hard-boiled eggs give your avocado toast a different kind of richness. Eggs are naturally savory and help enhance the savory elements in the avocado, while making everything more complete. Top with some chili crisp to up the flavor to the max.
Using boiled eggs is also extremely useful for snacking purposes because you can boil up a batch in one go and keep them in the fridge for several days. Then you can reach for them as you need them throughout the week. You can even leave out the toast altogether if you simply love the combination of boiled eggs and avocado. Or take everything to new heights by making some avocado cream deviled eggs.
Cashews and raisins
Growing up, a popular snack for kids was a mix of peanuts and raisins. They helped give us the sugar we were craving, but in a more measured way since we were eating them with peanuts. Being an adult, I now see the logic and the effectiveness of mixing nuts and raisins. While I've upgraded to using cashews because they are extra creamy, I find the combo to be what I reach for time and time again to snack on. They are so texturally satisfying to eat, with enough crunch and chewiness that the taste isn't the only enjoyable part. The taste, though, is sublime. Some salty, earthy nuts with pops of sweetness are a flavor mix you can't go wrong with. Plus, the fact that they are dried foods makes them easy to reach for at a moment's notice, no preparation needed. You can even take them on the go.
While you can choose the type of nut you like, or even get a mixed blend of nuts, I find that cashews feel extra luxurious on a snack plate. Their kidney shape makes them visually striking and fun, and throwing on some dried sultanas, raisins, or even dried cranberries makes for a more exciting dried fruit and nut plate than the childhood combo of peanuts and raisins.