5 Snack Dips To Upgrade With Everything Bagel Seasoning

If you're a fan of bagel chips, then you already know the joy of crunching on a cracker made of chewy bagel dough and dipping it into your favorite spreads. If that weren't delightful enough, everything bagel seasoning is having its moment in the spotlight with its exponential popularity showing no signs of slowing. Combine your love of delicious dips with a nearly universally adored blend of spices, dried veggies, and herbs to make snack time even more fulfilling. Between bean dip, creamy cottage cheese dip, green goddess dip, smoked salmon dip, and spinach artichoke dip, there's hardly a dip that couldn't stand to benefit from a sprinkle and shake of everything bagel seasoning.

The ultimate savory mixture of sesame seeds, flaky salt, cracked black pepper, poppy seeds, dried onion, and garlic is just what you need to take your dips up a notch or more. Starting with time-tested recipes that create community around the snack bowl, adding everything bagel seasoning will add both texture and flavor to liven up any dip you can imagine. It will also create opportunities for dippables that reach well beyond standard bagel chips.