5 Snack Dips To Upgrade With Everything Bagel Seasoning
If you're a fan of bagel chips, then you already know the joy of crunching on a cracker made of chewy bagel dough and dipping it into your favorite spreads. If that weren't delightful enough, everything bagel seasoning is having its moment in the spotlight with its exponential popularity showing no signs of slowing. Combine your love of delicious dips with a nearly universally adored blend of spices, dried veggies, and herbs to make snack time even more fulfilling. Between bean dip, creamy cottage cheese dip, green goddess dip, smoked salmon dip, and spinach artichoke dip, there's hardly a dip that couldn't stand to benefit from a sprinkle and shake of everything bagel seasoning.
The ultimate savory mixture of sesame seeds, flaky salt, cracked black pepper, poppy seeds, dried onion, and garlic is just what you need to take your dips up a notch or more. Starting with time-tested recipes that create community around the snack bowl, adding everything bagel seasoning will add both texture and flavor to liven up any dip you can imagine. It will also create opportunities for dippables that reach well beyond standard bagel chips.
Bean dip
The words "bean dip" can mean many things to different people. Between a standard refried bean dip made using pinto or black beans, an herb-rich white bean dip mixed with cannellini and a bit of basil or arugula, and even a simple creamy hummus recipe, there are plenty of styles to choose from, all of which can use a hint or more of everything bagel seasoning to truly enrich all of the flavors present. The ingredients in everything bagel seasoning all come together to form one cohesive mix, but it's the salt, dried garlic, and onion powder that make the biggest impact on a hearty bean dip with the bonus of black and white sesame seeds along with poppy seeds for even more savory crunch.
Consider a creamy hummus dip that's teeming with rich garlic flavors, and just imagine what a simple tablespoon of everything bagel seasoning can do to elevate the overall flavor profile. With refried beans, the addition of everything bagel seasoning will complement the chili powder and cumin flavors with a salty and tangy bite, ideal for dipping your favorite tortilla chips or layering with cheese and jalapeños to make a maxed-out plate of nachos. Even a white bean and basil dip will take on the salty zing of your seasoning for a stand-out snack.
Polish Gzik
A Polish farmer's cheese dish that's perfect for breakfast or an anytime snack, Gzik makes both an excellent dip and a spread. While traditionally made using a dried cheese called twarog, you can make a creamy Gzik recipe using a more readily accessible substitute of small curd cottage cheese. To this, you can add chopped chives, radishes, and dill and season to taste with salt and pepper. If you really want to bring out the Eastern European flavors, using a generous portion of everything bagel seasoning is a perfect choice. For one, all of the savory flavors in the seasoning blend are highly complementary to the cheese and vegetable ingredients in Gzik. Specifically, the poppy seed is beloved across Eastern Europe and will infuse your Polish dip with even more authentic flavors.
When using everything bagel seasoning in your dip, be mindful of your ratios. For example, you'll likely want to use less salt initially in the mix if your everything seasoning blend already has a fair amount of flaky salt. Start slowly and taste as you go — remember that you can always add more of the seasoning mix as needed. For serving Gzik, try bagel chips, pumpernickel crackers, or even chunks of freshly baked pumpernickel bread torn from a warm loaf!
Green goddess dip
A bright and tangy celebration of herbs, spices, and green vegetables, there are many different variations on green goddess dip, which can also double as a dressing. Many recipes begin with a base of mayonnaise and sour cream, though there are plenty of other options that use whipped feta cheese, Greek yogurt, or even vegan versions that opt for tahini instead. To your base, you can add a number of complementary herbs and vegetables including avocado, mint, chives, capers, basil, parsley, and green olives along with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, and lemon zest. The versatility of everything bagel seasoning makes it an ideal addition to any green goddess dip recipe, vegan or otherwise.
When preparing a green goddess dip, think of the overall flavor you want to achieve to help you determine how much everything bagel seasoning to include in the mix. The savory crunch of the spice blend will affect the texture of your green goddess dip as well, so take that into consideration if you want an especially smooth consistency in your dip. For serving, try everything bagel crackers for some extra crunch or fresh vegetables for even more green goodness.
Smoked salmon dip
Is there a more perfect dip to combine with everything bagel seasoning? For those who enjoy a bagel, lox, and "shmear" as it is colloquially known, the notion of making a mouthwatering smoked salmon dip is only improved upon by mixing the flavors of a classic bagel into your snack. If anything, a smoked salmon dip is essentially creating a deconstructed bagel and cream cheese with fish and turning it into a convenient and snackable dip. Mix together softened cream cheese, chopped up pieces of cured salmon, dill, and lemon juice for a bowl around which everyone will want to gather.
To really drive home the bagel inspiration, you can take it a step further by including chopped up capers and chives along with a hearty helping of everything seasoning. Also consider making an everything seasoning rim around your snack bowl for a fun visual that's also functional. Dip bagels, bialys, or chips and add a dish of lox or caviar on the side for an extra fancy upgrade to this party snack.
Spinach artichoke dip
A standard party offering, there's nothing quite like a well-executed spinach artichoke dip. Whether you prefer to prepare it in a crock pot, bake it in the oven, or serve it chilled, there are so many ways to take this traditional favorite dip and elevate it to new heights of flavor and fun. The main components of the dip include both spinach and artichokes, and you can choose whether to use fresh, canned, or frozen options depending on the time you have and the effort you wish to put in. The cheese base is usually made with yogurt, sour cream, or cream cheese and also includes parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
It's easy to make room for everything bagel seasoning in this dip because it's so simple and has so many different variations in terms of cooking or non-cooking methods. The garlic and other savory flavors will play well with the cheese and vegetables for an unforgettable combination. Try blending your everything seasoning in with the cream cheese first to let the flavors fully permeate through the entire dip. Use pita chips, pretzels, or celery sticks to make the most of this savory snack.